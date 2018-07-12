World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Denmark
  5. Cubo Arkitekter
  6. 2018
  7. MCH Messecenter Herning / Cubo Arkitekter

MCH Messecenter Herning / Cubo Arkitekter

  • 05:00 - 12 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MCH Messecenter Herning / Cubo Arkitekter
Save this picture!
MCH Messecenter Herning / Cubo Arkitekter, © Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

© Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert + 17

      Save this picture!
      © Martin Schubert
      © Martin Schubert

      Text description provided by the architects. With the construction of new buildings, facades and overhangs, as well as upgrading of the outdoor spaces and enhancing the visual expression strengthens the functional and architectural context of Denmark's largest fair and exhibition area and establishes a new coherent guest experience.

      Save this picture!
      © Martin Schubert
      © Martin Schubert
      Save this picture!
      Plan first floor arrival building 1.400
      Plan first floor arrival building 1.400
      Save this picture!
      © Martin Schubert
      © Martin Schubert

      The overall plan establishes a new centre that, with its simple geometry, landscape and planting, structures the entire exhibition area in a simple and clear manner.

      Save this picture!
      Section arrival building
      Section arrival building

      Closely integrated with the area in front, the new arrivals building couples directly onto the existing Jyske Bank Boxen. The building will serve as a meeting place, waiting-area and open space for 2.500-3.000 people, and it may also serve as a stage for smaller, independent events.

      Save this picture!
      © Martin Schubert
      © Martin Schubert

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      Cubo Arkitekter
      Office

      Product:

      Steel

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Public Architecture Denmark
      Cite: "MCH Messecenter Herning / Cubo Arkitekter" 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897710/mch-messecenter-herning-cubo-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »