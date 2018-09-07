World
i

i

i

i

i

  6. 2017
  7. Ngôi Nhà Nhỏ / Người Xây Tổ Ấm

Ngôi Nhà Nhỏ / Người Xây Tổ Ấm

  • 20:00 - 7 September, 2018
Ngôi Nhà Nhỏ / Người Xây Tổ Ấm
Ngôi Nhà Nhỏ / Người Xây Tổ Ấm, © Phạm Đức Công
© Phạm Đức Công

© Phạm Đức Công

© Phạm Đức Công
© Phạm Đức Công

Text description provided by the architects. Passing by one of the most dreamlike streets in Danang - Han Thuyen, you will definitely not regret to spend a few seconds contemplating “The Little House”, which is extremely original, not only by the extraordinary outlook, but also the latent beauty of the house’s interior. Attracted at the very first sight by the Indochinese architecture, the house is touched by its fresh colors, using familiar materials in the combination of minimalist, but not that simple, in which we feel the breath of both closeness and luxury.

© Phạm Đức Công
© Phạm Đức Công

Along with the unique appearance, the internal design is another reason that we completely fall for. The owners of the house said: “Our valued guests drop in and often make jokes about our house that it seems to be a house of art, where is full of emotions without the existence of time”.

Plan
Plan

The internal space is a flexible layout, which is suitable for living activities and host’s passion as well. The construction includes 3 functional areas: Painting Class, Design Office and Residential Area, takes the common hall as the connecting center.

© Phạm Đức Công
© Phạm Đức Công

As light is one of the most important aspects, you’ll see the whole space is always full-filled by natural brightness. White, blue and orange are three main colors, merge with natural wood and greenery, which creates a strong bond of combination but doesn’t break the distinctions.

© Phạm Đức Công
© Phạm Đức Công

Presenting the best contemporary residential architecture and design, each issue of the house has inspirational ideas from the main designers. “The Little House” is a place of life and passion, a place of living and working in the most flexible connection, separately and commonly. Just like the name “The Little House”, it’s a little house to draw big dreams, the dreams of passion, happiness and peace.

Người Xây Tổ Ấm
Office

Wood Concrete

Cite: "Ngôi Nhà Nhỏ / Người Xây Tổ Ấm" 07 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897709/ngoi-nha-nho-nguoi-xay-to-am/> ISSN 0719-8884

