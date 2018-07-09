World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Amrish Maharaj Architect
  6. 2018
  7. Enmore House / Amrish Maharaj Architect

Enmore House / Amrish Maharaj Architect

  • 20:00 - 9 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Enmore House / Amrish Maharaj Architect
Save this picture!
Enmore House / Amrish Maharaj Architect, © Vikram Hingmire
© Vikram Hingmire

© Vikram Hingmire © Vikram Hingmire © Vikram Hingmire © Vikram Hingmire + 10

Save this picture!
© Vikram Hingmire
© Vikram Hingmire

Text description provided by the architects. The striking light and the soaring ceilings are the first things you notice when you enter the extension to this seemingly modest federation semi-detached cottage in inner west suburb of Enmore. Inspired by New York lofts and industrial warehouses, the centre-piece is a six metre void with a huge north facing window to capture the best of the light and give the house a real wow factor, with a sense of space rarely achieved in inner west properties.

Save this picture!
© Vikram Hingmire
© Vikram Hingmire

Althought south facing, the house feels light and airy and has a sense of openness at all times of the day. There are glimpses of green and the neighbourhood skyscape through the strategic placement of windows. The addition purposefully juxtaposes the original federation dwelling, to create a clear divide between old and new, keeping with the guidelines of the heritage council and burra charter principles. A small external garden, a wide entry way and complementary range of colours, themes and materials tie the two areas together.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Previously the rear of this dwelling consisted of a series of poorly planned small spaces including a kitchen, dining and laundry, which restricted access to the rear garden. Being south-facing, the spaces lacked natural light, resulting in artificial lighting used for most of the day. The brief for the renovation included a light and airy space including a loft parents retreat, a well-planned kitchen and a family area that flows to the outdoor space. The extension also needed to link with the original house but not imitate it.

Save this picture!
© Vikram Hingmire
© Vikram Hingmire

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Amrish Maharaj Architect
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Enmore House / Amrish Maharaj Architect" 09 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897702/enmore-house-amrish-maharaj-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »