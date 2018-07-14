New Pavilion in Rotterdam's Leuvehaven Port Brings High-Tech Design to a Historical Context

A new public pavilion from MoedersheimMoonen Architects is set to be built in the old 'Leuvehaven' port in Rotterdam. Located near the Erasmus Bridge, the pavilion intends to bring new life to the historic port of Rotterdam. The municipality of Rotterdam is also set to invest in a bustling residential climate, with this new pavilion housing multiple programs that will contribute to a "lively" and "greener" Maritime District.

The building will replace three existing pavilions, providing a new perspective for visitors to the Leuvehaven. Much of the structure and foundation from the existing buildings are reused in the new design, promoting sustainability, honoring the present conditions of the site, and bringing high-tech design elements to the historical context.

The various programs for the Pavilion will include "the Port Information Point of the Port of Rotterdam, two publicly accessible workshops from the Maritime Museum Rotterdam and two catering establishments with terraces by the water," with the surrounding exteriors space also to be renewed in phases.

Architect Erik Moederscheim said of the new design, "The location and the city of Rotterdam are subject to a lot of change. The port of Rotterdam is also subject to change. Whereas the former port is mainly 'low-tech' and communicates a tough and somewhat rough language, today's port is largely computer-controlled and quite 'high-tech'. We have tried to express this layering in our design."

On the one hand, it is industrial and robust, but simultaneously high-tech and contemporary.

-Erik Moederscheim

The demolition of the current pavilions is expected to start this year, with the construction of the new pavilion commencing in 2019. The intention is that the pavilion, together with the surrounding exterior space, will be completed by the end of 2019 / early 2020.

Architects MoederscheimMoonen Architects

Architect in Charge Erik Moederscheim

Project Team Marta Fiou, Sander Malschaert, Sulejman Gusic, Jim de Koning, Paul van Duijvenbode, Fernando Polo, Agata Proniak

Structural Designer IMD Consulting Engineers

Building Engineering ABT

Installations Consultancy Nelissen Ingenieursbureau B.V.

Building Physics Nelissen Ingenieursbureau B.V.

Urban Planning / Landscape Design Municipality of Rotterdam

Area 1885.0 m2

Project Year 2019

News via: MoedersheimMoonen Architects