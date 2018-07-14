World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. The Netherlands
  5. MoederscheimMoonen Architects
  6. 2019
  7. New Pavilion in Rotterdam's Leuvehaven Port Brings High-Tech Design to a Historical Context

New Pavilion in Rotterdam's Leuvehaven Port Brings High-Tech Design to a Historical Context

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
New Pavilion in Rotterdam's Leuvehaven Port Brings High-Tech Design to a Historical Context
Save this picture!
New Pavilion in Rotterdam's Leuvehaven Port Brings High-Tech Design to a Historical Context, Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects

A new public pavilion from MoedersheimMoonen Architects is set to be built in the old 'Leuvehaven' port in Rotterdam. Located near the Erasmus Bridge, the pavilion intends to bring new life to the historic port of Rotterdam. The municipality of Rotterdam is also set to invest in a bustling residential climate, with this new pavilion housing multiple programs that will contribute to a "lively" and "greener" Maritime District.

The building will replace three existing pavilions, providing a new perspective for visitors to the Leuvehaven. Much of the structure and foundation from the existing buildings are reused in the new design, promoting sustainability, honoring the present conditions of the site, and bringing high-tech design elements to the historical context.

The various programs for the Pavilion will include "the Port Information Point of the Port of Rotterdam, two publicly accessible workshops from the Maritime Museum Rotterdam and two catering establishments with terraces by the water," with the surrounding exteriors space also to be renewed in phases.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects

Architect Erik Moederscheim said of the new design, "The location and the city of Rotterdam are subject to a lot of change. The port of Rotterdam is also subject to change. Whereas the former port is mainly 'low-tech' and communicates a tough and somewhat rough language, today's port is largely computer-controlled and quite 'high-tech'. We have tried to express this layering in our design."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects

On the one hand, it is industrial and robust, but simultaneously high-tech and contemporary.
-Erik Moederscheim

The demolition of the current pavilions is expected to start this year, with the construction of the new pavilion commencing in 2019. The intention is that the pavilion, together with the surrounding exterior space, will be completed by the end of 2019 / early 2020.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Courtesy of MoederscheimMoonen Architects

  • Architects

    MoederscheimMoonen Architects

  • Architect in Charge

    Erik Moederscheim

  • Project Team

    Marta Fiou, Sander Malschaert, Sulejman Gusic, Jim de Koning, Paul van Duijvenbode, Fernando Polo, Agata Proniak

  • Structural Designer

    IMD Consulting Engineers

  • Building Engineering

    ABT

  • Installations Consultancy

    Nelissen Ingenieursbureau B.V.

  • Building Physics

    Nelissen Ingenieursbureau B.V.

  • Urban Planning / Landscape Design

    Municipality of Rotterdam

  • Area

    1885.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

News via: MoedersheimMoonen Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Public Architecture Community The Netherlands
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "New Pavilion in Rotterdam's Leuvehaven Port Brings High-Tech Design to a Historical Context" 14 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897699/new-pavilion-in-rotterdams-leuvehaven-port-brings-high-tech-design-to-a-historical-context/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »