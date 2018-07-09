World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Mecanoo
  6. 2018
  7. Masterplan Villa Industria / Mecanoo

Masterplan Villa Industria / Mecanoo

  • 03:00 - 9 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Masterplan Villa Industria / Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Masterplan Villa Industria / Mecanoo, Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo + 20

  • Structural engineer

    ABT b.v., Delft; Goudstikker de Vries, Almere, the Netherlands

  • Mechanical and electrical engineer

    Viac Installatieadviseurs, Houten, the Netherlands

  • Building physics consultant

    Nex2us, Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands

  • Client

    Heijmans, Amersfoort; De Alliantie, Hilversum, the Netherlands

  • Artist

    Berend Strik, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

  • Programme

    Masterplan for 357 dwellings, 400 m2 small-scale businesses, and 4,000 m2 sports facilities, a total of 74,000 m2.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Recognisable identity
With its characteristic industrial buildings, the former site of the Regional Energy Supply Company in Hilversum has always had its own identity. The gasworks site was originally situated outside the city perimeter, but gradually became enclosed by residential developments. With the relocation of the gasworks, the opportunity arose to redevelop the site and give it a new name: Villa Industria. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Mecanoo created a masterplan for 357 homes – partly affordable housing, partly owner-occupied, small-scale businesses and sporting facilities. Inspired by the industrial heritage of the site, the area has a recognisable identity once again.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Green environment
The urban plan prioritises public space for pedestrians and cyclists. Recessed parking throughout the site frees up space for a green environment with water features and a centrally located park. 

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

An eye-catching ensemble of three cylindrical residential buildings refers to the old gasometers which once stood on the site. The existing swimming pool has been reclad in brick, steel and glass, so it fits the aesthetics of the new building. Robust steel columns support a new sports hall and fitness centre which has been built on top of the swimming pool.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Modern homes with semi-circular roofs are situated on the site of a former warehouse with a similar shape. The buildings at the perimeter of Villa Industria have the same height as the surrounding residential area. The courtyards consist of private gardens with an intimate character.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Coherence and diversity
The architecture of Villa Industria has a harmonious materialisation, a sculptural design language, and industrial detailing. Cool materials, such as steel and glass are combined with warm materials like red to red-brown bricks with subtle relief. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

The application of the same bricks for each building creates coherence, whilst variations in the brick sizes and masonry techniques, ornaments and special objects provide diversity. The details of each building refer to the particular history of the gasworks site and contribute to the industrial character of the new neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mecanoo
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Planning Master Plan Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Masterplan Villa Industria / Mecanoo" 09 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897698/masterplan-villa-industria-mecanoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »