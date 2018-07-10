World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. Amaa
  6. 2017
  7. Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa

Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa

Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos

  • Architects

    Amaa

  • Location

    Calle Felipe II & Calle Fernando de Magallanes, 30600 Archena, Murcia, Spain

  • Architects in charge

    Alberto Gil Torrano, María José Guillén Guillén

  • Area

    346.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    David Frutos

  • Collaborating Architect

    Juan Antonio Gil Torrano

  • Building Engineer

    Álvaro Gil Torrano

  • Industrial Engineer

    Eduardo F. Gil Torrano

  • Technical architect

    Amable Alcolea Luna
    More Specs
Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. There were several premises, when facing the design of the building.  It had to be located in the limit of an unconsolidated Partial Plan, to become an activating milestone in the area. It had to be executed in a short period of time and with a reduced budget. 

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

A sculptural building with different responses in each of its elevations has been the final design. Avoiding discrimination, the building is a link between both urban and rural worlds. It gets closer to the village through the outer space that was designed as an extension of the building. There are shady and wooded areas to stay, where the occupants can expand. It invites people to travel in it. On the top, a grandstand directs the views to the rural world.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

A Business Incubator is a place where start ups share knowledge, experiences, ideas and emotions. The building materializes these ideas through a dynamic space of work. It is an alive and agile building that represents the movement of a company in a rapidly changing environment. The solution is an open interior space enveloped by a translucent polycarbonate double skin. This allows sensing what happens inside and changes its appearance according to the time of the day.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The building manages energy and natural resources in an efficient way. It self-stores rainwater. It is pre-acclimatized by a renewable energy system of Canadian wells.  The southern cantilever creates a shadow that indicates the main access and welcomes you.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

About this office
Amaa
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Spain
