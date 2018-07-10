Business Incubator in Archena / Amaa

+ 25

Architects Amaa

Location Calle Felipe II & Calle Fernando de Magallanes, 30600 Archena, Murcia, Spain

Architects in charge Alberto Gil Torrano, María José Guillén Guillén

Area 346.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photography David Frutos

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborating Architect Juan Antonio Gil Torrano

Building Engineer Álvaro Gil Torrano

Industrial Engineer Eduardo F. Gil Torrano

Technical architect Amable Alcolea Luna More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. There were several premises, when facing the design of the building. It had to be located in the limit of an unconsolidated Partial Plan, to become an activating milestone in the area. It had to be executed in a short period of time and with a reduced budget.

A sculptural building with different responses in each of its elevations has been the final design. Avoiding discrimination, the building is a link between both urban and rural worlds. It gets closer to the village through the outer space that was designed as an extension of the building. There are shady and wooded areas to stay, where the occupants can expand. It invites people to travel in it. On the top, a grandstand directs the views to the rural world.

A Business Incubator is a place where start ups share knowledge, experiences, ideas and emotions. The building materializes these ideas through a dynamic space of work. It is an alive and agile building that represents the movement of a company in a rapidly changing environment. The solution is an open interior space enveloped by a translucent polycarbonate double skin. This allows sensing what happens inside and changes its appearance according to the time of the day.

The building manages energy and natural resources in an efficient way. It self-stores rainwater. It is pre-acclimatized by a renewable energy system of Canadian wells. The southern cantilever creates a shadow that indicates the main access and welcomes you.