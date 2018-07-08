World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Australia
  5. fjmt
  6. 2017
  Bunjil Place / fjmt

Bunjil Place / fjmt

  8 July, 2018
Bunjil Place / fjmt
Bunjil Place / fjmt, © Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

© Trevor Mein © John Gollings © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein + 19

  • Architects

    fjmt

  • Location

    2 Patrick NE Dr, Narre Warren VIC 3085, Australia

  • Design Team

    Richard Francis-Jones (Design Director) Jeff Morehen, Geoff Croker, William Pritchard, Lina Sjogren, Annie Hensley, Andrew Chung, David Moody, Fleur Downey, Iain Blampied, Laura Vallentine, Amanda Bey, Bradley Kerr, Nic Patman, Marco Coetzee, Jessica Kairnes, Lance White, Estelle Roman, Natalie McEvoy, Phoebe Pape, Richard Black

  • Area

    24500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Trevor Mein, John Gollings, Glenn Hester, Nicole England, Andrew Chung

      • Contractor

        Multiplex Australia

      • Structural Engineer

        Taylor Thomson Whiting

      • Civil Engineer

        Taylor Thomson Whiting

      • Building Services

        Murchie Consulting

      • Access Consultant

        Engineer Before Compliance

      • Building Surveyor

        Certis

      • Theatre Planner

        Schuler Shook

      • Acoustic Design

        Acoustic Studio

      • Wayfinding

        Buro North

      • Waste Consultant

        Closed Loop

      • Specialist Lighting

        Steensen Varming
        • More Specs Less Specs
      © John Gollings
      © John Gollings

      Text description provided by the architects. Bunjil Place is a library, a performance theatre, a public gathering space, a place of exhibition, gallery and display, a flexible and experimental space for events, lectures, debate and celebration, it is a help point, a service centre and a place of work and collaboration. Above all perhaps, it is a place where all of this overlaps and interconnects and at the centre is the interconnecting fluid form of the foyer gathering space, a non-hierarchical space that unifies the complex.

      © Trevor Mein
      © Trevor Mein

      The design vision seeks to create authenticity and “place” or Narre Warren and the City of Casey. Thisis of prime importance given the identity loss that resulted from the development of the semi-rural residential towns into a major growth corridor and the rapid expansion of new housing developments.

      © John Gollings
      © John Gollings

      The approach reinforces the history and diversityof the area and will help keep alive the stories that have shaped the community that continues to grow and evolve. Our sources of inspiration are that of Cathy Adams’ 2001 artwork, “The Meeting of Many Paths” and the Bunjil Eaglehawk; both central themes to the culture of the Boon Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, the traditional owners and inhabitants of the land.

      Site Plan
      Site Plan

      Bunjil Place’s identity reflects community values which is ‘to be the city of choice to live, work and raise a family.’ The precinct encourages an egalitarian and democratic use by all community members, and reflects the history and diversity of the area promoting civic pride. Inclusivity is considered with the opens spaces to congregate and dwell, active and passive thoroughfares and the encouragement of public gathering.

      © Trevor Mein
      © Trevor Mein

      The success of the project is the result of an aspirational brief and long term collaboration with the client, consultants and integrated disciplines within fjmt. The response from the communityis extraordinary. Where once the community travelled long distances to access high culture, live entertainment and quality learning environments,a compelling local alternative avoids significant emissions and congestion generated in travelling to the city.

      © John Gollings
      © John Gollings

      fjmt
      Cite: "Bunjil Place / fjmt" 08 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897651/bunjil-place-fjmt/> ISSN 0719-8884

