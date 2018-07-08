Bunjil Place / fjmt

+ 19

Contractor Multiplex Australia

Structural Engineer Taylor Thomson Whiting

Civil Engineer Taylor Thomson Whiting

Building Services Murchie Consulting

Access Consultant Engineer Before Compliance

Building Surveyor Certis

Theatre Planner Schuler Shook

Acoustic Design Acoustic Studio

Wayfinding Buro North

Waste Consultant Closed Loop

Specialist Lighting Steensen Varming More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bunjil Place is a library, a performance theatre, a public gathering space, a place of exhibition, gallery and display, a flexible and experimental space for events, lectures, debate and celebration, it is a help point, a service centre and a place of work and collaboration. Above all perhaps, it is a place where all of this overlaps and interconnects and at the centre is the interconnecting fluid form of the foyer gathering space, a non-hierarchical space that unifies the complex.

The design vision seeks to create authenticity and “place” or Narre Warren and the City of Casey. Thisis of prime importance given the identity loss that resulted from the development of the semi-rural residential towns into a major growth corridor and the rapid expansion of new housing developments.

The approach reinforces the history and diversityof the area and will help keep alive the stories that have shaped the community that continues to grow and evolve. Our sources of inspiration are that of Cathy Adams’ 2001 artwork, “The Meeting of Many Paths” and the Bunjil Eaglehawk; both central themes to the culture of the Boon Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, the traditional owners and inhabitants of the land.

Bunjil Place’s identity reflects community values which is ‘to be the city of choice to live, work and raise a family.’ The precinct encourages an egalitarian and democratic use by all community members, and reflects the history and diversity of the area promoting civic pride. Inclusivity is considered with the opens spaces to congregate and dwell, active and passive thoroughfares and the encouragement of public gathering.

The success of the project is the result of an aspirational brief and long term collaboration with the client, consultants and integrated disciplines within fjmt. The response from the communityis extraordinary. Where once the community travelled long distances to access high culture, live entertainment and quality learning environments,a compelling local alternative avoids significant emissions and congestion generated in travelling to the city.