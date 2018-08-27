World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. modo architect office
  6. 2017
  7. Yeonnam-dong ZORB / modo architect office

Yeonnam-dong ZORB / modo architect office

  • 20:00 - 27 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yeonnam-dong ZORB / modo architect office
Save this picture!
Yeonnam-dong ZORB / modo architect office, © Jae-Kyeong Kim
© Jae-Kyeong Kim

© Jae-Kyeong Kim © Jae-Kyeong Kim © Jae-Kyeong Kim © Jae-Kyeong Kim + 44

Save this picture!
© Jae-Kyeong Kim
© Jae-Kyeong Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Zorba is located in Yeonnam-dong on a narrow 5m wide road toward the east, facing the park. An ordinary residential area where its surrounded by rare single houses and multiplex houses.

Save this picture!
© Jae-Kyeong Kim
© Jae-Kyeong Kim

This is where we plan an advertising company building. The first request from the client was to aim for non-mainstream feeling and be simple at the same time,  and prefer a true industrial atmosphere, not just for the look. A company aims for authentic vibe throughout its customer relation,content orientation, work attitude and office relations.

"We pursue a company who work and communicate with honesty."

Save this picture!
© Jae-Kyeong Kim
© Jae-Kyeong Kim

With an intention to use second basement floor to the fifth floor by the advertisement company and third and fourth floors are for lease. Unlike the expectation of an advertising agency would deal with creative work, they are to be always loyal to clients no matter how excessive and absurd their requests are, which makes 'emotional labor' the nature of the company's work.

Due to this reason, it is planned to achieve resting places in every workspace and outdoor space on one side, so where one side is for people to relax and heal their minds, and another for workers who work on tasks require and overcoming spirit.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The standing height seating on the second basement and first floor are considered as a structure with the height difference. The outdoor terraces on each floor are resting places where you can see the rain, snow and night full of stars. The Seongmi mountain landscape can become a healing place from the roof rerrace on the fifth floor.

Save this picture!
© Jae-Kyeong Kim
© Jae-Kyeong Kim

They even might heal from just looking at the terraces of Mt. Bukansan, Mt. Namsan and Mt. Dobongsan from the distance. If it were a company where we can rest and work like home, wouldn't this be a home where the heart is?

"The only requirement for one to sense that all
this is happiness is to possess a heart
that is also simple and self-restrained."
(ZORBA The Greek)

Save this picture!
© Jae-Kyeong Kim
© Jae-Kyeong Kim

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
modo architect office
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors South Korea
Cite: "Yeonnam-dong ZORB / modo architect office" 27 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897648/yeonnam-dong-zorb-modo-architect-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »