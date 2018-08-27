Yeonnam-dong ZORB / modo architect office

+ 44

Text description provided by the architects. Zorba is located in Yeonnam-dong on a narrow 5m wide road toward the east, facing the park. An ordinary residential area where its surrounded by rare single houses and multiplex houses.

This is where we plan an advertising company building. The first request from the client was to aim for non-mainstream feeling and be simple at the same time, and prefer a true industrial atmosphere, not just for the look. A company aims for authentic vibe throughout its customer relation,content orientation, work attitude and office relations.

"We pursue a company who work and communicate with honesty."

With an intention to use second basement floor to the fifth floor by the advertisement company and third and fourth floors are for lease. Unlike the expectation of an advertising agency would deal with creative work, they are to be always loyal to clients no matter how excessive and absurd their requests are, which makes 'emotional labor' the nature of the company's work.

Due to this reason, it is planned to achieve resting places in every workspace and outdoor space on one side, so where one side is for people to relax and heal their minds, and another for workers who work on tasks require and overcoming spirit.

The standing height seating on the second basement and first floor are considered as a structure with the height difference. The outdoor terraces on each floor are resting places where you can see the rain, snow and night full of stars. The Seongmi mountain landscape can become a healing place from the roof rerrace on the fifth floor.

They even might heal from just looking at the terraces of Mt. Bukansan, Mt. Namsan and Mt. Dobongsan from the distance. If it were a company where we can rest and work like home, wouldn't this be a home where the heart is?