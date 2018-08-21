World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Iran
  awe office
  2018
  Yazd Urban Villa / awe office

Yazd Urban Villa / awe office

  • 01:00 - 21 August, 2018
Yazd Urban Villa / awe office
Yazd Urban Villa / awe office, © Mohammad Ghavamedini
© Mohammad Ghavamedini

© Mohammad Ghavamedini © Mohammad Ghavamedini © Mohammad Ghavamedini © Mohammad Ghavamedini + 27

  • Architects

    awe office

  • Location

    Yazd, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Amir Shahrad, Sadaf Qanavizbaf

  • Design Team

    Amir Shahrad, Sadaf Qanavizbaf, Anoshiravan Majdi, Azin Fadaei

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mohammad Ghavamedini

  • Supervisor

    Meisam Mirmohammadi

  • Facade construction

    Saeid Haddadi

  • Steel Structure design

    Shahin Abbasi

  • Construction manager

    Amir Shahrad
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mohammad Ghavamedini
© Mohammad Ghavamedini

Text description provided by the architects. A concept is derived based on mass composition resulting from geometrical shapes in that. It deals with the effective element on a low density and a bit poor neighbourhood with no specific architectural characteristic. Furthermore, the rustic background of the site has been specified by the instantly recognizable hipped Roof in contrast to almost all of the other near buildings which they have stuck in their densely blocks. so we made a spatial crack between separable spaces, that is a concept of the vertical access that shifted from rest of the home and embedded some green space in between.

© Mohammad Ghavamedini
© Mohammad Ghavamedini
Diagram 03
Diagram 03
© Mohammad Ghavamedini
© Mohammad Ghavamedini

The building reminds the scene of a cottage in a grain field. the program was to divide the home into two flats as the custom of the neighbourhood. So it is a so common potential for an architect who comes up with the revitalized skyline. The architects believe, as with any forgotten site, the more we keep it, the longer it will last. Consequently, the people in that neighbourhood, fortunately, are satisfied with their new neighbour.

Section 01
Section 01
Section 02
Section 02

The structure of the building is a  composition of reinforced concrete and steel structure for hipped roofs that they have been covered by the 3D panels – a kind of low steel wire mesh – and the facade has been built by stone and the roof has a coating of insulation, both are bright enough to absorb less solar energy.
The interior space is designed by one main material-wooden timber- to reach to a unity according to the facade design.

© Mohammad Ghavamedini
© Mohammad Ghavamedini

About this office
awe office
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
