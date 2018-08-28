World
i

i

i

i

i

Rohan / Ashwin Architects

  • 20:00 - 28 August, 2018
Rohan / Ashwin Architects
Rohan / Ashwin Architects, © Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

© Shamanth Patil

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

“Rohan” built on a tiny lot measuring 20’ x 30’ (600 sft) with the road on the western side. Such tiny lot houses are typical and many of the plots are government sanctioned to encourage housing for the masses. The challenge was to provide a habitable place with all amenities & luxuries to last a lifetime.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

Considering that the buildings abut each other, tapping light and ventilation into our building had to be done with considerable planning & thought. To cut down the western light, we have incorporated shading devices which run like horizontal beams. Considerable thought in planning helped us use these shading devices to generate interesting shadows on the inside to create a sense of “dark” and “light”.

Section
Section

A small green pocket at the entrance gives a sense of abundance and the feeling of a larger plot. A similar double height experience in the living room spatially expands it and makes it more inviting. A functional and gadget filled parallel kitchen takes care of all the cooking needs.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

Master bedroom with a small pocket performing the function of a private sit-out can help in reading that occasional book. A rope acts as the safety railing for the cantilever steps. The zig-zag pattern of the railing breaks the regularity of the spaces. Warm white lights complement this uncomplicated building to improve the ambience.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

Ashwin Architects
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors India
Cite: "Rohan / Ashwin Architects" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897646/rohan-ashwin-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

