All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Meridian 105 Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Jason Street Multifamily / Meridian 105 Architecture

Jason Street Multifamily / Meridian 105 Architecture

  • 13:00 - 8 July, 2018
Jason Street Multifamily / Meridian 105 Architecture
Jason Street Multifamily / Meridian 105 Architecture, © Astula
© Astula

  • Structural Engineer

    Studio 818

  • Mechanical Engineer

    JCAA Consultants

  • Interior Designer

    Heltshe Interior Design

  • Residences

    4 total
© Astula
© Astula

Text description provided by the architects. The Jason Street Multifamily project breaks the physical conventions of the townhouse typology.   Individual unit footprints are extruded vertically over three stories, as typical in this project type, however, internal portions of the ensuing building volume are removed to create exterior terraces. 

© Astula
© Astula

This approach flies in contrast to the conventional Denver townhouse model which positions these spaces on top of the building. The resulting plan offers outdoor spaces with direct adjacencies to the building interior and views to the downtown skyline and brings contrast to a neighborhood dominated by doghouse-scaled stair enclosures accessing seldomly used rooftop decks.

First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Second Level Plan
Second Level Plan
Third Level Plan
Third Level Plan

Externally, the varied façade of the project adds interest to the streetscape. A two-story solarium reaches out to the south and absorbs light into each residence. Grade level entries are positioned in an exterior colonnade providing separation from pedestrian traffic and offering privacy to the abutting living space. 

© Astula
© Astula

Internally, a sunken kitchen is the centralized social hub, allowing the space to flow freely between the living and dining rooms. The project introduces a palette of exterior materials with tactile and authentic qualities. The stainless steel panels were procured by Meridian 105 from a local sheet metal fabricator’s salvage stock. 

Section 2
Section 2

The rustic and imperfect quality of the material contributes to the character of the building and reflects the design team’s sustainable approach to building development. Cedar siding wrapping the colonnade is treated with a pine tar finish, chosen for its semi-transparent quality and aptitude for long-term preservation.

© Astula
© Astula

About this office
Meridian 105 Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Jason Street Multifamily / Meridian 105 Architecture" 08 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897630/jason-street-multifamily-meridian-105-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

