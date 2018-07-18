Explore the Local Wood Work of Chiloé Island, Chile

Chiloé is a five-part video series produced by Glaciar Films and directed by Diego Breit and David Guzmán; it explores the architectural identity of the southern island off of Chile. Architects, carpenters, artisans, and inhabitants present the constructive history of the island and explore how it is faced with the imminent changes of modern production and practices.

Glaciar Films has made three of the five episodes available to ArchDaily readers. In these clips, explore the island's architecture along with interviews with principal architects of the region: Jonah Retamal, Edward Rojas, and Macarena Almonacid.

In the first clip, Jonah Retamal, an architect from the University of Chile who has been living on the island for 15 years, discusses his approach to the traditional materiality and the adoption of modern patterns in local production modes. Retamal has been recognized for his work that considers the local culture, environment, and technologies. His work focuses on maintaining the natural conditions of the island.

In the second video, Edward Rojas acknowledges the importance of designing architecture relevant to its site. Rojas, who was awarded the 2016 National Architecture Award in Chile, has been distinguished for his outstanding work in the architectural and cultural heritage of the island.

Lastly, Macarena Almonacid focuses on the history of the island's renowned wooden churches. Her work seeks to explore the patrimonial significance and protection of these churches.