  ArchDaily
  News
  Explore the Future of Productive Cities at the 2018 Fab City Summit in Paris

Explore the Future of Productive Cities at the 2018 Fab City Summit in Paris

Explore the Future of Productive Cities at the 2018 Fab City Summit in Paris

The Fab City Global Initiative in collaboration with the City Hall of Paris and the Fab City Grand Paris Association are organizing this year’s Fab City Global Initiative in ParisFrance from July 11-13. The three-day program will take place at the Parc de la Villette, and bring together 18 Fab City Members and international city leaders to discuss and imagine ways to define the future of productive cities. This global collaboration project combines innovation ecosystems, governments, and industries that enable cities to become more sustainable through 2054.

Save this picture!
via Fab City Summit
The program will begin with an introduction by the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo and the European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas. The following days will feature other high-profile international keynote lectures and conversations with speakers such as Dave Hakkens, Dutch founder of Precious Plastic, Sherry Lassiter, the President of the Fab Foundation, and Neil Gershenfeld, professor and director of MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms, among others.

Save this picture!
Explore the Future of Productive Cities at the 2018 Fab City Summit in Paris, Parc de La Villette, main venue of the Fab City Summit (Paris, July 2018). Image via Fab City Summit
Save this picture!
via Fab City Summit
A special campus will also be open to the public after the event, and provide an opportunity for people to understand what life would be like in a Fab City, with events that include a store, public food commons, an upcycling exhibition, and even a "Tour de Fab" guided bike tour. The Paris summit will also welcome new cities to the Fab City network, expanding upon the 18 cities (Barcelona, Boston, Santiago de Chile, Cambridge, Kerala, Shenzhen, among others) who are already participants.

Save this picture!
via Fab City Summit
ArchDaily readers are also eligible for a 30% discount when purchasing tickets to the summit! Simply visit the Fab City Summit website to purchase your tickets and enter the promotional code FABDAILY30 when prompted. 

Read more about the Fab City Summit here.

News via: Fab City Summit

