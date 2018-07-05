World
i

i

i

i

i

  House + House in Amparo / Aleph Zero

House + House in Amparo / Aleph Zero

  09:00 - 5 July, 2018
House + House in Amparo / Aleph Zero
© Pedro Kok
  • Architects

    Aleph Zero

  • Location

    Amparo, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Gustavo Utrabo, Pedro Duschenes

  • Area

    613.8 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok

  • Collaborators

    Beatriz Rocha, Marina Oba, Yuri Vasconcelos, Julia Carvalho Dell`acqua, Gabriel Tomich, Nicolie Duarte, Daniela Moro

  • Structure

    Andrade Rezende

  • Landscape

    Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados

  • Lighting

    Lux Projetos

  • MEP

    JPD
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Pedro Kok
Text description provided by the architects. What drives us in the process of designing this two houses is the possibility to distort and compose with a notion of nature, at the same time wild and artificial. A thin layer of soil floats a few meters above the ground level as if carved from it. Underneath, a world wrapped in natural, though domesticated, elements are revealed - water, vegetation, animals. Above, two metallic volumes appear on a lawn space - from where it is possible to observe the landscape - as if they were cottages on a garden, in a rather usual spatial relationship, except for the fact it takes place at the upper deck quota.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

There is thus a certain distortion in the perception of what would be the "natural" ground floor and the artificial elevated "ground floor". Programmatically, the building contains, on the ground level, a workshop, a residence of approximately 100.00 m2 and recreational areas such as swimming pool and living spaces. On the level above, there are two guest bedrooms and another residence with approximately 90,00 m2. 

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Each programmatic function contained in the building can operate autonomously, with separate entrances, providing diverse use combinations. A constant grid of 5 meters by 5 meters, in steel and wood structure, hosts the functions that reside in contact with the ground, and supports the higher volumes, as well as the second quota of vegetation, which at times is closed by plants and in others it is open, permitting partial passage of light.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Isometric
Isometric
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Aleph Zero
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House + House in Amparo / Aleph Zero" [Casa + Casa em Amparo / Aleph Zero] 05 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897601/house-plus-house-in-amparo-aleph-zero/> ISSN 0719-8884

