All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. pianca+urano
  6. 2016
  7. PR Apartment / pianca+urano

PR Apartment / pianca+urano

  • 12:00 - 18 October, 2018
PR Apartment / pianca+urano
PR Apartment / pianca+urano, © Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

© Manuel Sá

  • Architects

    pianca+urano

  • Location

    República, São Paulo - SP, 01045-001, Brazil

  • Authors

    Guilherme Pianca, Rafael Andrade

  • Architect in Charge

    Guilherme Pianca

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture and furniture project for the renovation of an Eiffel building’s, project of Oscar Niemeyer and Carlos Lemos, inaugurated in 1956, located in São Paulo’s downtown. The renovated apartment was very materially disfigured before the intervention, keeping as original elements only the wooden floor in the intimate areas and the granilite of the internal staircase.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

However, the property still preserved the functional distribution of the unit-type of the original project, where one of the parts of the access floor was totally destined to the programs of service and kitchen – practically nullifying the presence of characteristic hollow concrete inside the apartment, and reduce the kitchen to a strictly functional room.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Proposed Floor Plans
Proposed Floor Plans
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

In order to make the kitchen a more pleasant, ample and bright place, the proposal takes the service area to the lower floor, extending the level quota of the general toilet. With this operation, it also makes the relationship between closet and laundry simpler and more dynamic.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

In dialogue with the existing granilite of the staircase, both the living room and kitchen receive this type of type, with subtle difference of tone of the preexisting stretch - keeping distinguishable between these elements. In the dorms, the wooden floor has been recovered. Taking advantage of the reform is designed for one person or a couple, the lower floor was left without doors between office, dormitory and service area.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

pianca+urano
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "PR Apartment / pianca+urano" [Apartamento P.R. / pianca+urano] 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897599/pr-apartment-pianca-plus-urano/> ISSN 0719-8884

