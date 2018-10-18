PR Apartment / pianca+urano

+ 17

Architects pianca+urano

Location República, São Paulo - SP, 01045-001, Brazil

Authors Guilherme Pianca, Rafael Andrade

Architect in Charge Guilherme Pianca

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture and furniture project for the renovation of an Eiffel building’s, project of Oscar Niemeyer and Carlos Lemos, inaugurated in 1956, located in São Paulo’s downtown. The renovated apartment was very materially disfigured before the intervention, keeping as original elements only the wooden floor in the intimate areas and the granilite of the internal staircase.

However, the property still preserved the functional distribution of the unit-type of the original project, where one of the parts of the access floor was totally destined to the programs of service and kitchen – practically nullifying the presence of characteristic hollow concrete inside the apartment, and reduce the kitchen to a strictly functional room.

In order to make the kitchen a more pleasant, ample and bright place, the proposal takes the service area to the lower floor, extending the level quota of the general toilet. With this operation, it also makes the relationship between closet and laundry simpler and more dynamic.

In dialogue with the existing granilite of the staircase, both the living room and kitchen receive this type of type, with subtle difference of tone of the preexisting stretch - keeping distinguishable between these elements. In the dorms, the wooden floor has been recovered. Taking advantage of the reform is designed for one person or a couple, the lower floor was left without doors between office, dormitory and service area.