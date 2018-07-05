Maison 390 / Le Sixieme

+ 38

Architects Le Sixieme

Location Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea

Designer Koo Manjae

Design Team Kim Sungook, Park Kibem, Shin Dongwook, Kim Jaedeok

Area 198.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Kim Jaeyoon

Text description provided by the architects. The alphabet F of Roof and T of Root were derived from the preposition 'From' and 'To'. Similar context is usually used in Korean like any other English countries.

The most important thing, we designed, was to maintain the typical type of house. This gable house which is well expressed on Root (the stylobate) and Roof is the house easily can be seen traditional house.

So when we design this house, we can be more concentrate on nature and living without pressure of formativeness of architecture.

Living in and with nature is ideal. In big city like Seoul it is getting hard to live in ideal place where we can live in and with nature.

Through dramatic sense of openness and 6 meter high of ceiling height, Client can experience special life which can't feel in ordinary city life.