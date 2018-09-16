World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Ralph Germann architectes
  6. 2014
  7. House ERG / Ralph Germann architectes

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House ERG / Ralph Germann architectes

  • 05:00 - 16 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House ERG / Ralph Germann architectes
Save this picture!
House ERG / Ralph Germann architectes, © Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

© Lionel Henriod © Lionel Henriod © Lionel Henriod © Lionel Henriod + 22

Save this picture!
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Text description provided by the architects. Designed originally for construction workers of the railroad connecting Montreux to the Rochers-de-Naye, this modest house was built in 1911 with large stone blocks found in the ground dug for the rail. Constructed on a sloping hillside, lined with a terraced garden, it offers a breathtaking view of the Alps, Lake Geneva and the Riviera.

Save this picture!
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

First tenant and later owner, architect Ralph Germann’s renovation of the building shows visible signs of the transformation on the external facades. Completely emptied, the building kept only from its original design the central staircase with its walnut and wrought iron fence. This cage that originally served three apartments was opened to link together all the floors of the house, now concentrated in a single entity.

Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
3rd Floor Plan
3rd Floor Plan

To strengthen the link between the levels, the architect imagined an original solution. The load-bearing walls in the staircase were opened to insert concrete open elements, built on site from molds. Responding to demands of heat and sound insulation, the creation of these concrete openings proved to be a very effective solution. Heat, light and sound passes, allowing the family members to communicate from one floor to another. In addition, these cavities also serve as storage spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

The ground floor contains the living room and the kitchen, connected to the garden. The master bedroom is strategically located in the centre of the house and the children occupy the top floor.

Save this picture!
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

With its 80 m2 size, the parental floor is a large open and multifunctional space. The architect does not like single-function spaces. His ideal home is open, with little furniture, with as few doors as possible and discreet built-in cupboards hidden in architectural volumes. The few indispensable sliding doors disappear between walls, leaving thus the space completely open.

Save this picture!
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ralph Germann architectes
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Switzerland
Cite: "House ERG / Ralph Germann architectes" 16 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897581/house-erg-ralph-germann-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »