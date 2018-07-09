World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. ADR s.r.o.
  6. 2016
  7. Černá Voda Mountain Lodge / ADR s.r.o.

Černá Voda Mountain Lodge / ADR s.r.o.

  • 02:00 - 9 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Černá Voda Mountain Lodge / ADR s.r.o.
Save this picture!
Černá Voda Mountain Lodge / ADR s.r.o., © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice + 34

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Černá Voda, a small mountain lodge, is situated next to the “old” ski run near the Pomezní Boudy border checkpoint in the Krkonoše mountains.

The original lower ski-lift station was replaced with a new wooden structure on the confluence of Kolben and Černá Voda streams, the latter of which the chalet is named after. The owner’s wish was to have a small structure to serve as a lodge for short-term guests of the owner of the nearby Tereza mountain chalet.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The mountain lodge is a wooden structure of approximately 5.3 x 5.6 m, with an adjacent steel structure terrace of approximately 5.3 x 2.5 m. The lodge has a hallway, living room with kitchen facilities, bathroom and a toilet. The sleeping space spans the upper level of a part of the living room and the vestibule, and is accessible via a staircase from the living room. The living room has an open ceiling with exposed rafters; the sleeping space is under protective netting.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The mountain lodge is wedged into a steep north-east facing slope of Pomezní hřeben, right next to a stream. The foundations are concrete piers, and the above-ground structure is made of wood. The roof and the side façade is blackened aluminium sheet metal, while the gable walls are clad with blackened wood. The mountain lodge stands alone on a mountain meadow, away from the village of Horní Malá Úpa; it is surrounded by grown trees and shrubs which line the Kolben stream. The large corner window affords a beautiful view of the Malá Úpa river and the surrounding landscape, under the dominant Sněžka peak, the highest mountain in the Czech Republic.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ADR s.r.o.
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "Černá Voda Mountain Lodge / ADR s.r.o." 09 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897580/cerna-voda-mountain-lodge-adr-sro/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »