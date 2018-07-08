World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Brazil
  5. KAAN Architecten
  6. 2018
  7. Universidade Anhembi Morumbi | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura

Universidade Anhembi Morumbi | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 8 July, 2018
Universidade Anhembi Morumbi | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Universidade Anhembi Morumbi | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura, © Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente + 19

  • Architect

    KAAN Architecten, URBsp Arquitetura

  • Location

    Av. Rio das Pedras, 1600 - Piracicamirim, Piracicaba - SP, Brazil

  • Authors

    Kees Kaan, Vincent Panhuysen, Dikkie Scipio, Renata Gilio

  • Team

    Marco (Peixe) D'Elia, Mariana Mariano, Paolo Faleschini, Ricardo Marmorato, Laís Oliveira Xavier, Cristina Gonzalo Cuairán

  • Area

    9300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente

  • Client

    V2 Investimentos

  • Tenant (BTS process

    Laureate International Universities, Universidade Anhembi Morumbi

  • Main Contractor

    Sobrosa Construtora, São Paulo

  • Hydraulic engineering

    GRS, Piracicaba

  • Electrical and lighting engineering

    Scavone, Piracicaba

  • Structural engineering and precast concrete manufacturer

    Protendit, São José do Rio Preto

  • Real estate advisory

    BRC Group, São Paulo

  • Collaborators

    UrbSP Arquitetura e Urbanismo, São Paulo
    More Specs Less Specs
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. In 2016 KAAN Architecten we were invited to develop two new buildings, which will house the new campuses of the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi in São José dos Campos and Piracicaba, in the inland of São Paulo State. The projects were coordinated by BRC Group

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The sibling buildings are born incorporating concepts of sustainability and flexibility from an architecture of strong presence and at the same time permeable, representing the character of the institution. The adaptability of the design ensured that each building perfectly suited the particularities of the climate and surroundings of its different places of implantation, without losing the aesthetic unity that marks this new phase in the expansion of the Anhembi Morumbi University teaching units.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Both buildings have been driven by the same design choices: to create an elegant yet strong architectural identity for the campuses of the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi through a non-scale approach to the representative façades, providing the students and the institution with a generous central common space that promotes social interaction and responds to the hot Brazilian climate of these regions by allowing greater circulation of natural air.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The new building in Piracicaba occupies a plot along a secondary urban expansion axis in the southern part of the city. By optimizing the topographical characteristics of their areas and thanks to the balanced façade geometries, the project is landmarks that firmly and visually open themselves to the city, giving the University a recognizable position within the architectural panorama, horizontally developed and lies on the slope of the surrounding landscape, directly dialoguing with it.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The intense Brazilian solar radiation is mitigated by a fully encompassing system of vertical slabs that fulfills the need for shade in every façade. Choosing a regular structural system enabled KAAN Architecten to feature glass in between the thin concrete slabs and the roof beams. The structure it was prefabricated to enhance sharpness and exactitude in the attachment system.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The wide use of glass in the façades enhances transparency and reveals a deep connection with the architecture of the cities. Moreover, a caramel resin floor comfortably reflects the abundant natural light in the social core and passageways of the buildings. The natural ventilation and light are optimized via a ceiling pergola in concrete and smaller wooden elements acting as sun blades.

Facade Detail
Facade Detail

The shared program features classrooms, diverse laboratories for practice exercises and simulation, a space for the cafeteria, physiotherapy facilities, a library and offices. All educational spaces are situated alongside the longitudinal glazed façades to take advantage of the natural light and have been oriented towards the large-scale central void, to embody the buildings’ core social identity and its essence as a place for encounters, human connection and knowledge exchange.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Following a careful analysis of the structural opportunities, a system of ribbed slabs made possible by in-situ molded concrete was adopted in the São José dos Campos building. In Piracicaba instead a system of alveolar slabs was employed, exploring the best possibilities of precast concrete. These choices allow wide free spans and a significant modularity of space based on a rigid 1.50 x 1.50 meter grid. Moreover, the in-depth study into solar radiation results in large floor-to-ceiling windows, which grant abundant daylight to classrooms and laboratories, playing with the deep shadows generated by the vertical concrete elements.

About this office
KAAN Architecten
Office
URBsp Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Brazil
Cite: "Universidade Anhembi Morumbi | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura" [Universidade Anhembi Morumbi | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura] 08 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897568/universidade-anhembi-morumbi-campus-piracicaba-kaan-architecten-plus-urbsp-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

