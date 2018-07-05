World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Aires Mateus
  6. 2016
  7. Santa Clara 1728 / Aires Mateus

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Santa Clara 1728 / Aires Mateus

  • 03:00 - 5 July, 2018
Santa Clara 1728 / Aires Mateus
Santa Clara 1728 / Aires Mateus, © Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez

© Francesco Martello © Francesco Martello © Francesco Martello © Renée Kemps + 27

  • Coordination

    Maria Rebelo Pinto

  • Interiors

    Luz Jiménez, Sara Calem, Maria Bello, Pauline Gasqueton

  • Engineering

    Betar + Prom&e

  • Construction

    Manuel Mateus Frazão

  • Landscape

    PROAP
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Renée Kemps
© Renée Kemps

Text description provided by the architects. The Santa Clara project envisioned the renovation of a building in Lisbon. A building with undefined history, with different construction periods and transformations, as it is common in historically rich areas.

© Francesco Martello
© Francesco Martello
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Francesco Martello
© Francesco Martello
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Francesco Martello
© Francesco Martello

The goal was to construct a building that reflects the living experience of the city. A search, not done by the reproduction of traditional elements, but by a recombination of elements, materials, atmospheres and proportions, to bring back this idea of living. A plain architecture, that combines few elements, while striving for quality in the use of real materials. An idea of authenticity and, therefore, an idea of timelessness.

© Renée Kemps
© Renée Kemps

About this office
Aires Mateus
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interior Design Portugal
