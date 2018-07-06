World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. The Netherlands
  5. RoosRos Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Petit Place / RoosRos Architects

Petit Place / RoosRos Architects

  02:00 - 6 July, 2018
Petit Place / RoosRos Architects
Petit Place / RoosRos Architects, © Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

© Christian Fielden

  Architects

    RoosRos Architects

  Location

    The Netherlands

  Lead Architects

    Stefan de Vos

  Other participants

    Petit Place, ISA beheer

  Area

    25.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

Text description provided by the architects. Petit Place is a tiny house which is fully modular and sustainably built. The tiny house will allow you to be partially or fully self-sufficient and even live off the grid. In addition to the spatial experience provided by the location, health and comfort are important design principles.

Graphic 02
Graphic 02

Petit Place fulfils the demands of a sharing economy - based on the WikiHouse principle - it is a construction kit with milled, wooden elements; an open-source solution which is accessible to everybody. A variety of different types are available. The number of elements determines the size of the Petit Place and floor plans range between 25m² and 1000m². A Petit Place is a ready-made which you can put together or have a third party put together for you.

© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

Unique location
The idea is to ‘live wherever you please’. The Petit Place can be constructed in a city or a village, on land or on water, in a field or on a mountain. The unique location of the first Petit Place, next to the water tower in Zwijndrecht with views of the three-rivers-point, accomplishes this goal.

© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

Architecture
The Petit Place's design is characterised by the use of a grid of squares which are constructed using the same materials. The lay-out is characterised by a well-thought out combination of open and closed spaces. Overhangs create amazing spaces where indoors and outdoors naturally flow into each other. The building is divided into habitable zones thanks to the strategic positioning of elements.

© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

Circular
The Petit Place's permeable exterior, floor and roof have been insulated using ISO flax. This is a natural product made using old linen with an RC of 7+. The Gore-Tex foil on the outside acts like an anorak and is water and wind proof as well as being a breathable material. The wooden, milled elements have been made using a formaldehyde-poor poplar multiplex. The frames are made from sustainable Iroko with triple glazing. The Petit Place's framework is completely circular.

Courtesy of RoosRos Architects
Courtesy of RoosRos Architects

Energy generating cladding
The Petit Place's exterior features solar panels which generate approximately 9,000 kWh per year. This is 3x more energy than the house actually needs. This smart cladding acts like a generator which is why it has been dubbed the ‘Powerplant’.

© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

In addition to the solar panels, two alternative ‘exteriors’ have been designed. The Green Machine, a fully planted version, and the Zero Waste which has been created using reclaimed wood. A sustainable character is guaranteed regardless of the cladding selected. Furthermore, the diverse cladding available means you can adjust the Petit Place to the location you want to place it.

© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

Good for you and good for the planet
Stefan de Vos, architect: Sustainability often feels like ‘giving up life's little luxuries’': eat less meat, drive less, consume less. The Petit Place aims to create sustainability which “gives something back”. This can be seen in low monthly bills, the fact that surplus energy is created and in the creation of a healthy living environment thanks to breathable cladding and ‘good’ materials. Living in a Petit Place is not just good for you; it's also good for the planet.”

© Christian Fielden
© Christian Fielden

RoosRos Architects
Cite: "Petit Place / RoosRos Architects" 06 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897545/petit-place-roosros-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

