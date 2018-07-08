Jean Nouvel Predicts 53 West 53rd Will Transform New York City's Iconic Skyline

Last month, we reported on the topping out of 53 West 53rd, a skyscraper designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel. The impressive 1,050-foot tall building will serve as a luxury residential condominium and offer its residents views across Central Park and downtown Manhattan. The Real Deal recently sat down with the architect to talk about his new project, and how he predicts it will transform the city’s iconic skyline.

Commenting on the site context of the project, Nouvel said, “an architecture exists within an architecture. That’s what it is made for. A worldwide catastrophe today is the number of buildings that are parachuted because they were preconceived. Offices, housing, shopping malls all look the same.”

