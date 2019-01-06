Lozano House / David Regalado Arquitectura

+ 14

The assignment is located in the province of Loja, Ecuador in the parish Malacatos, the house appears as a different and special project, due to lack of resources, place and especially because it comes from the daughter of an illustrious composer from the city of Loja and one of the greatest composers of Ecuadorian Music called Manuel de Jesus Lozano that is why the name of the project.

The land is located in the mountains near the parish, has a rugged slope but with a view of the privileged landscape and Malacatos, so the location of the house was in the highest part of the land possible, through a cut in the land that allows to generate a platform for its settlement, and located in the direction of the slope that faces the landscape, considering that the location depends fundamentally on the interaction with the environment.

It is a rectangular volume of 10 m by 7 m well defined that rests in the high part of the terrain, necessary to the dominant horizontal, with a cover that flies from the volume to provide shade and protect it from the climate of the area, located on the transparency of a volume of glass that allows cross ventilation all the time and divides the rectangular volume of its cover. The rigor of the geometry with which the volume is designed corresponds to the need that the house must occupy in the land along with its constructive materiality as an exploration tool with local, common and low-resource building elements.

It is intended a house of one floor where two service modules (Closet - Bathroom) are used as main axes in the distribution of the plant dividing the social and private area in perfect order, surrounded by a garden as large as possible that is, infinite limits thanks to its landscape. The project is dissolved in the landscape, this does not intend more than to frame the importance that is attributed to the outer space, which is why the spaces are established from the outside to the inside, only thus the landscape is involved and present in all the spaces of the house.