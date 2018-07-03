Eduardo Souto de Moura and META Unveil Proposed Exhibition Hall for Urban Renewal in Bruges

Eduardo Souto de Moura, in collaboration with META architectuurbureau, has released images of a proposed urban renewal project in the Belgian city of Bruges. The Beursplein & Congresgebouw consists of a new exhibition hall and covered public square on the site of a recently demolished trade fair complex.

The $46million (€40million) scheme seeks to act as a catalyst for urban renewal at the center of Bruges, with a dual role of exhibition hall and conference center capable of receiving business delegates on weekdays, and tourists on weekends.

Throughout the design process, priority was given to the preservation of 38 existing, highly-prized, highly-sensitive beech trees on the site, and to a scheme which “not only meshes with the city but also engages in an open dialogue with the neighborhood.”

The exhibition hall is designed as a covered, lockable, versatile square capable of hosting trade fairs and concerts, while also transforming into a covered public space between activities. The beursplein (exhibition hall) and congresgebouw (conference building) are linked by a common entrance, and can be used simultaneously or as two separate facilities. The exhibition hall is organized horizontally, thus highly connected to the outside, while the conference building is stacked vertically, capable of accommodating over 500 people.

The scheme casts a “robust and solid appearance” built from recycled brick, with the entire building resting on a metal framed glass pedestal, enhancing transparency and public connectivity. Facilities will include underground racks for 200 bicycles, car parking for 124 vehicles, 120,000 square feet (10,870 square meters) of public space, a 48,000 square-foot (4,480-square-meter) exhibition hall, and 8 meeting rooms.

For the scheme’s development, Eduardo Souto de Moura and META worked in collaboration with project developer CFE, landscape designer Landinzicht Landscapsarchitecten, landscape consultants Ingenieursbureau, stability consultants HP Engineers, acoustics and sustainability consultants Daidalos Peutz, and general contractor MBG.

The news comes one month after Eduardo Souto de Moura was awarded a Golden Lion at the 2018 Venice Biennale, where he also contributed to the Vatican’s first participation at the event.

News via: Eduardo Souto de Moura