World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. MVRDV
  6. 2018
  7. Salt / MVRDV

Salt / MVRDV

  • 11:00 - 3 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Salt / MVRDV
Save this picture!
Salt / MVRDV, © Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

© Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode + 24

  • Design Team

    Gijs Rikken with Guido Boeters, Arjen Ketting, Ivo Hoppers and Victor Perez Equiluz

  • Project managers

    Firmus Vastgoed and Bulters & Bulters

  • Contractor

    Barten Groep

  • Structural Engineer

    Ikaabee

  • MEP Engineer

    Denned

  • MEP advisor

    Hamel Regeltechniek
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. Small and mid-size companies often have trouble finding suitable office space in Amsterdam. The creative industry has seemingly unrealistic demands when it comes to office locations: an incubator of ideas, which is spacious and inspiring, with a unique design at a great location with car access. Salt is a response to these needs, providing small, high quality offices, each with a unique identity. The building forms part of Amsterdam’s port redevelopment Minervahaven, contributing to its ambition to become a new creative hub.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Salt is five levels high and a 30m x 30m x 20m cube-shaped building with distinct concrete frames stacked on top of each other. The concrete frames house a variety of different windows permeating the façade to keep the individuality of each 5m x 4m unit. Windows are arranged in a random order so that the buildings' distinct glass and concrete façade offers a different view depending on what side it is approached from. The interior of the building follows the demands of creative companies for large, roughly finished, loft-like spaces: no hung ceilings, exposed materials such as concrete, aluminium and steel, and flexible floorplans. A solar roof means that the building will generate some of its energy, whilst parking is located inside the plinth.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

All of the building’s flexible loft-style working spaces are offered as rental spaces that can either consist of a whole floor or dived into smaller units. A private roof garden introduces a social gathering space at the south facade of the building while the full height lobby space with its grand cascading stairs connects the various levels vertically.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MVRDV
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Office buildings The Netherlands
Cite: "Salt / MVRDV" 03 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897492/salt-mvrdv/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »