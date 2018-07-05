World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Rob Paulus Architects
  6. 2015
  7. DWC House / Rob Paulus Architects

DWC House / Rob Paulus Architects

  • 15:00 - 5 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
DWC House / Rob Paulus Architects
Save this picture!
DWC House / Rob Paulus Architects, © Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

© Liam Frederick © Liam Frederick © Liam Frederick © Liam Frederick + 56

  • Contractor

    Mega Trend Inc.

  • Steel

    Parsons Steel Erectors

  • Mechanical Engineer

    KC Mechanical Engineering

  • Electrical Engineer

    Dennis W. Coon, PE

  • Structural Engineer

    Modern Structural Design

  • Cabinetry

    Durazo Built-Ins

  • Owner

    Dennis W. Coon

  • Construction Cost

    $475,000

  • Car

    BMW of Tucson
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Text description provided by the architects. The DWC House responds to topography, program and views to create a residence that is simple in plan yet layered with experience in sequence and section. 

Save this picture!
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Designed for an engineer with a love for Architecture and Cars, the concept carves into the hilly site from the East to create a multi-story scheme that steps with the terrain while disturbing the fragile site as little as possible.  An access drive is established from the West for guests that climbs up the hill through a stand of Foothills Palo Verdes to arrive at a carport made from extra steel “drops” of the primary structure.  A bridge connects this area to the house to begin to convey the multiple sensory experience of being on, being under and finally hovering over the Sonoran Desert landscape.

Save this picture!
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick
Save this picture!
Generative Sketch (1)
Generative Sketch (1)
Save this picture!
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Designed on a tight budget, the house relies on basic materials of masonry, wood, steel, and glass to create a warm and inviting environment to celebrate and enjoy life in the Sonoran desert.

Save this picture!
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Rob Paulus Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "DWC House / Rob Paulus Architects" 05 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897485/dwc-house-rob-paulus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »