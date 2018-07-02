New Details Released of Estudio Carme Pinós' 2018 MPavilion in Melbourne

Save this picture! Courtesy of Estudio Carme Pinós

The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has released images of the MPavilion 2018, designed by Barcelona-based architect Carme Pinós of Estudio Carme Pinós, and situated in Melbourne, Australia. The fifth MPavilion in an ongoing series, the Estudio Carme Pinós design seeks to invite interaction at an intersection between people, design, nature, and the city.

The first Spanish architect to design an MPavilion, Carme Pinós follows on from past MPavilion designers such as OMA in 2017, Studio Mumbai in 2016, and AL_A in 2015.

Situated in Queen Victoria Gardens, the scheme is defined by a sharp form, incorporating “floating planes resting at angles on elevated points within the park, connecting the MPavilion to the city.” With a series of interconnected shapes evoking comparisons with origami, the scheme is composed of two distinct halves supported by a central steel portal frame. Two timber latticework surfaces intersect to form the roof, while alterations to the topography form three mounds to create seating.

Throughout the Australian summer period, the MPavilion will host over 400 free events, talks, workshops, installations, and performances. Reflecting the pavilion’s ethos of dynamic, spontaneous, and collective experiences, the scheme will host a range of program themes, including building communities, fostering inclusive cities, women in leadership, and nature.

MPavilion 2018 is a place for people to experience with all their senses—to establish a relationship with nature, but also a space for social activities and connections. Whenever I can, I design places where movements and routes intersect and exchange, spaces where people identify as part of a community, but also feel they belong to universality.

- Carme Pinós, Founder, Estudio Carme Pinós

The organizers behind MPavilion are currently asking the public to submit expressions of interest which “interact with the interests and philosophies of MPavilion 2018 architect Carme Pinós, as well as submissions from applicants working, studying or practicing in the realm of design and the built environment.” Submission guidelines and forms are available on the official website here.

The MPavilion is commissioned every year by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, with support from the City of Melbourne, the State Government of Victoria through Creative Victoria, and ANZ. Opening on Monday 8th October 2018, the MPavilion will be free to the public until Sunday 3rd February 2019.

