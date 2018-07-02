21 Examples of Brise Soleils in Mexico and Its Diverse Applications

+ 22

The brise soleil is an architectural element that has been used since ancient times to create subtle barriers between the interior and the exterior. Its use and design have been diversified over the years through the research and technology with which these elements are applied, creating the ability to build a small window to a complete facade and pavilion that seem to float.

We know that Mexico is a country with one of the most diverse climates, thus the use of a brise soleil is positioned stronger within the guild. Also, rural areas have long adapted the feature in Mexico, demonstrating its beauty and usefulness. Read on for our collection of 21 brise soleil features in Mexican projects to inspire you with its diverse applications.

Save this picture! Locales en Ordaz / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Balmori / Taller David Dana Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de David Dana Arquitectura

Save this picture! Edificio Emiliano Zapata / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

Save this picture! MR99 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

Save this picture! La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Refugio Ruta del Peregrino / Luis Aldrete. Image © Francisco Pérez

Save this picture! Módulos Carreteros / Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura + TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales. Image © Ramiro Chávez

Save this picture! Salas de Lectura / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Casa Campestre 107 / DCPP arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Vivienda en Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Hotel Carlota / JSa. Image © Camila Cossío

Save this picture! Casa S E L / CampoTaller. Image © Moritz Bernoully

Save this picture! Casa Iguana / Obra Blanca. Image © Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

Save this picture! Juzgados Oral-Penal en Pátzcuaro / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano. Image © César Béjar

Save this picture! Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli. Image © Patrick López

Save this picture! Vivienda Progresiva / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Save this picture! NOON afterschool / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Estudios Donceles / JC Arquitectura + O’Gorman & Hagerman. Image © Blademir Álvarez

Estudio Iturbide / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo