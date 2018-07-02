World
  21 Examples of Brise Soleils in Mexico and Its Diverse Applications

21 Examples of Brise Soleils in Mexico and Its Diverse Applications

21 Examples of Brise Soleils in Mexico and Its Diverse Applications
21 Examples of Brise Soleils in Mexico and Its Diverse Applications

Estudio Iturbide / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image Cortesía de Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo Vivienda en Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque Juzgados Oral-Penal en Pátzcuaro / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

The brise soleil is an architectural element that has been used since ancient times to create subtle barriers between the interior and the exterior. Its use and design have been diversified over the years through the research and technology with which these elements are applied, creating the ability to build a small window to a complete facade and pavilion that seem to float.

We know that Mexico is a country with one of the most diverse climates, thus the use of a brise soleil is positioned stronger within the guild. Also, rural areas have long adapted the feature in Mexico, demonstrating its beauty and usefulness. Read on for our collection of 21 brise soleil features in Mexican projects to inspire you with its diverse applications.

Locales en Ordaz / T3arc

Locales en Ordaz / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa
Locales en Ordaz / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa

Balmori / Taller David Dana Arquitectura

Balmori / Taller David Dana Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de David Dana Arquitectura
Balmori / Taller David Dana Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de David Dana Arquitectura

Edificio Emiliano Zapata / HGR Arquitectos

Edificio Emiliano Zapata / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
Edificio Emiliano Zapata / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

MR299 / HGR Arquitectos

MR99 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
MR99 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

La Tallera / Frida Escobedo

La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo
La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Refugio Ruta del Peregrino / Luis Aldrete

Refugio Ruta del Peregrino / Luis Aldrete. Image © Francisco Pérez
Refugio Ruta del Peregrino / Luis Aldrete. Image © Francisco Pérez

Módulos Carreteros / TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales + Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Módulos Carreteros / Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura + TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales. Image © Ramiro Chávez
Módulos Carreteros / Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura + TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales. Image © Ramiro Chávez

Salas de Lectura / Fernanda Canales

Salas de Lectura / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro
Salas de Lectura / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Campestre 107 / DCPP arquitectos

Casa Campestre 107 / DCPP arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo
Casa Campestre 107 / DCPP arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Vivienda en Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Vivienda en Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Vivienda en Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Hotel Carlota / JSa

Hotel Carlota / JSa. Image © Camila Cossío
Hotel Carlota / JSa. Image © Camila Cossío

Casa S E L / CampoTaller

Casa S E L / CampoTaller. Image © Moritz Bernoully
Casa S E L / CampoTaller. Image © Moritz Bernoully

Casa Iguana / Obra Blanca

Casa Iguana / Obra Blanca. Image © Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno
Casa Iguana / Obra Blanca. Image © Documentación Arquitectónica - Adrián Llaguno

Juzgados Oral-Penal en Pátzcuaro / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Juzgados Oral-Penal en Pátzcuaro / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo
Juzgados Oral-Penal en Pátzcuaro / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Luis Gordoa
Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Luis Gordoa

Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano

Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano. Image © César Béjar
Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano. Image © César Béjar

Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli

Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli. Image © Patrick López
Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli. Image © Patrick López

Vivienda Progresiva MZ / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Vivienda Progresiva / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Vivienda Progresiva / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

NOON afterschool / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

NOON afterschool / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Luis Gordoa
NOON afterschool / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Luis Gordoa

Estudios Donceles / JC Arquitectura + O’Gorman & Hagerman

Estudios Donceles / JC Arquitectura + O’Gorman & Hagerman. Image © Blademir Álvarez
Estudios Donceles / JC Arquitectura + O’Gorman & Hagerman. Image © Blademir Álvarez

Estudio Iturbide / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Estudio Iturbide / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image Cortesía de Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
Estudio Iturbide / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image Cortesía de Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "21 Examples of Brise Soleils in Mexico and Its Diverse Applications" [21 ejemplos de celosías en México y sus diferentes aplicaciones] 02 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897428/21-examples-of-brise-soleils-in-mexico-and-its-diverse-applications/> ISSN 0719-8884

