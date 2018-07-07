'Aerial Futures' Explores the Relationship Between Cities and Their Airports

A new short film by the non-profit organization AERIAL FUTURES explores the complex relationships between cities and their airports. In conjunction with New York's AERIAL FUTURES: Urban Constellations think tank, this video asks how cities can be imagined collectively to improve both urban life and future travel capabilities. The film features several experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities for the future of New York City’s airports and supporting infrastructure, drawing on the think tank’s focus of urban design and digital interfaces.

Cities such as New York, Chicago, and London present new challenges for passengers and urban dwellers who may struggle to navigate their way around airports. Having so many airports within a single city means they are frequently owned and operated by different governing bodies, thus in competition with one another, and may lack sufficient infrastructure to connect them. With seven airports in New York City, the metropolis offers an interesting case study to explore and reimagine airports as an ecosystem, reliant on architecture and urban planning as it is on technology and data-driven design.

The next public AERIAL FUTURES event will take place Thursday, July 19 at the Denver Art Museum. The event titled Constructed Landscapes will ask how airports influence the future of mobility and transportation. Speakers include YJ Fischer from Virgin Hyperloop One, Curtis Fentress from Fentress Architects, Amy Ford from the Colorado Department of Transportation, and Fred Merrill from Sasaki.

