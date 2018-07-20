Baan Loy Lom / PO-D Architects

“Bann Loy Lom”, personal private house, located at “Bann Rai Tho Si” Village in Pak Chong, Nakorn Rachasima Province. This village has calm atmosphere, large shared common area and also big road under big trees cover. Every house in village has some designed limitations such as gap of building to fence, height of building, color of building and etc that will not disturb the village overall view. Apart from that here is also the place for practicing the dharma. Dharma pavilion is sharing area for dharma activities that would happen often during Buddhist holiday and common holiday.

Here is used as second home for relaxing on holiday time. The owner likes to live simple, like to live close to the nature and good ventilation. Also the owner likes practicing dharma, therefore the common area like place for practicing dharma, talking dharma, doing walk-meditation are very important area apart from bed room, bathroom and kitchen for this house.

Therefore “Bann Loy Lom” was designed accordingly to the owner lifestyle. “Bann” is home. “Loy” is lifting the ground floor of house like Traditional Thai House but it is lifted to the level of parking area from the front of house so external look the house will be looked like normal one floor house but actually underneath can use of walk-meditation. “Lom” means wind, good ventilation is required in every spot of house so the wind channel, house plan, wall form are designed to make the owner feel comfortable in wherever he walk through. Wherever the outer peace happened the inner peace will be there, “Bann Loy Lom”.