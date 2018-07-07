First Look at Company, the SHoP Architects-Designed Vertical Tech Campus in NYC

Neighboring Grand Central Station, Company’s office building at 335 Madison Avenue has one of the most coveted locations in midtown Manhattan. Charged with completely renovating the building’s atrium and office floors, the local New York firm SHoP Architects has unveiled a set of interior renders that show their plans for the commuter-friendly office space.

Blending a typical workspace with hospitality functions, Company offers work environments for both enterprise and startup businesses within its innovative vertical campus. The building’s 350,000 square foot space will house amenities such as a two-story library wrapped in glass, a terrace overlooking Grand Central, a gym and wellness center, event spaces, and several bars and dining venues.

“Company is an innovative new environment where tenants of an office building can derive value from interactions,” said Corie Sharples, a Founding Principal at SHoP and the project’s lead architect. “The right physical spaces are absolutely critical to unlocking that value.”

News via: SHoP Architects