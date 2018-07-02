House L / Dellekamp Arquitectos

+ 18

Architects Dellekamp Arquitectos

Location Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Architectonic Project Derek Dellekamp & Jachen Schleich + Ándres Palomino

Project Lider Derek Dellekamp

Project Team Marco Jaime, Ana María Alcalá, Edgar Sandoval, Gustavo Hernández, David Fernández.

Area 523.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house is created by uniting volumes to make an L shape with a covered roof. Patios are inserted into the longest volume, preserving pre-exiting trees on site, allowing vegetation to take over the project, and creating a house-in-a-courtyard (but a house without courtyards). In these ways, the house interweaves vegetation and explores the patio typology.

The distribution of the house gives the guests and owners total independence. A terrace mediates privacy, and an internal corridor connects the different rooms with movement like in a cloister.

With the characteristic door-windows, the house is alway opens up to the garden and forest, and allows views from interior volumes out to the Lake of Valle del Bravo.

The patios at the ends of the house are left open to the landscape, and – not being covered –evoke the feeling of ruins.

The covered terrace, being the most pubic are of the house, becomes the main space for interaction between owners and guests. Visible upon entering, it invites newly arrived guests to rest.



