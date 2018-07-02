World
i

i

i

i

i

House L / Dellekamp Arquitectos

House L / Dellekamp Arquitectos
© Sandra Pereznieto
  • Architects

    Dellekamp Arquitectos

  • Location

    Valle de Bravo, Mexico

  • Architectonic Project

    Derek Dellekamp & Jachen Schleich + Ándres Palomino

  • Project Lider

    Derek Dellekamp

  • Project Team

    Marco Jaime, Ana María Alcalá, Edgar Sandoval, Gustavo Hernández, David Fernández. 

  • Area

    523.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house is created by uniting volumes to make an L shape with a covered roof. Patios are inserted into the longest volume, preserving pre-exiting trees on site, allowing vegetation to take over the project, and creating a house-in-a-courtyard (but a house without courtyards). In these ways, the house interweaves vegetation and explores the patio typology.  

© Sandra Pereznieto
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Sandra Pereznieto
The distribution of the house gives the guests and owners total independence. A terrace mediates privacy, and an internal corridor connects the different rooms with movement like in a cloister. 

House L / Dellekamp Arquitectos
Plan
Plan
© Sandra Pereznieto
With the characteristic door-windows, the house is alway opens up to the garden and forest, and allows views from interior volumes out to the Lake of Valle del Bravo.

© Sandra Pereznieto
The patios at the ends of the house are left open to the landscape, and – not being covered –evoke the feeling of ruins. 

© Sandra Pereznieto
The covered terrace, being the most pubic are of the house, becomes the main space for interaction between owners and guests. Visible upon entering, it invites newly arrived guests to rest.

© Sandra Pereznieto
About this office
Dellekamp Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "House L / Dellekamp Arquitectos" [Casa L / Dellekamp Arquitectos] 02 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897354/house-l-dellekamp-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

