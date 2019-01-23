Municipal Building at Lambeia / daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da]

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. Lambeia is a mountainous steep settlement, located in central Peloponnesus. It is a place that is open to nature, a rural community.

The architectural proposal attempted the integration of the local character, focusing on the generic qualities and the social conditions of the place, as well as the structural identities and formations of the anonymous traditional architecture. The interpretation of the relations of open spaces from the occasional and spontaneous articulation of buildings across the village, like terraces, patios and benches strengthen the correlation of social and spatial framework.

The basis of the design proposal is the conjunction of the “informal” with the sense of familiarity for the inhabitants of the village.

