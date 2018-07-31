Squarespace Offices / A+I

+ 25

Architects A+I

Location 8 Clarkson St, New York, NY 10014, United States

Design Team Brad Zizmor & Dag Folger, Eliane Maillot, Laura Sinn, Cheryl Baxter, Brita Everett, Peter Knutson, Tim Aarsen, Alan Calixto, Megan Kalinowski, Ryan Erb, Katina Kremelberg

Area 98000.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Magda Biernat

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Severud Associates

MEP AMA Consulting Engineers

Exterior Wall Consultant Vidaris, Inc.

Landscape New York Green Roofs

Lighting Lighting Workshop

Acoustics/AV Cerami & Associates

AV Presentation Products

Expediting Brookbridge Consulting Services, Inc.

Security TM Technology Partners, Inc.

General Contractor JRM Construction Management LLC.

Owner’s Representative Gardiner and Theobald More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. New York-based architecture, design, and strategy firm A+I is pleased to announce the completion of Squarespace’s Global Headquarters in New York City - a new home to one of the world’s leading voices in website publishing. With approximately 100,000 square feet, the new Squarespace Headquarters span three full floors, a roof deck, and an expansive ground-floor lobby/event space, in the historic Maltz Building – a manufacturing hub in the Printing House District throughout the mid-20th century.

A+I conducted a 3-month workplace strategy exercise which informed and optimized the architectural designs. The goal was to create an environment in which creativity, comfort, and collegiality could coexist, while allowing employees to effortlessly pivot between individual and collaborative work modes.

A+I was committed to translating the Squarespace brand into a highly functional, elegant workplace that represents the same sophistication as the company’s product. Honoring Squarespace’s aesthetics, the A+I design refrains from using color - depth, texture and warmth are created by the use of natural materials such as polished concrete floors and custom concrete workstations, wood slats as wall treatment along the main circulation paths, leather benches, and walnut accents.

Squarespace and A+I were committed to creating sophisticated spaces that strike a balance between workspace and hospitality experience. The multi-functional entry lobby that features rotating art installations (currently in collaboration with Sperone Westwater), the library, the roof terrace, and the 12th floor panorama bar offer space to work, collaborate, relax, and socialize in an elegant environment.

Founded in 1996 by Brad Zizmor and Dag Folger, A+I has grown to be an internationally renowned practice of architecture, strategy, and design. The firm has been recognized for its thought leadership in workplace strategy, its award-winning projects, and its meticulous, research-based designs. Recently completed projects include Global Headquarters for Horizon Media, Tumblr, iHeart Media, Hain Celestial, and others; Flagship Retail for Under Armour, Carolina Herrera, Worth and W by Worth, Malin&Goetz, and Under Armor; and renovation and development of Public Spaces at theMART.