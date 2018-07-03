Download All of COAM Architecture Journal's Issues From the Last 100 Years for Free

Save this picture! Número 359. Image via Wikimedia Commons

The College of Architects of Madrid (COAM) has made the initial digitization process of their Architecture Journal public, making one of the most important and influential Spanish architectural publications of the twentieth century available to everyone. COAM is a publication known as a platform for debate, thought, and a vital resource for architects, urban planners, and professionals from other closely related sectors.

Founded in 1918 as the official publication of the Central Society of Architects, the journal ARQUITECTURA, became the first publication of the Spanish architectural press. However, the Spanish Civil War would halt its normal development, transforming the magazine, as was required by the new times, into the National Journal of Architecture. It was edited until 1946 by the Directorate General of Architecture, then eventually placed in the hands of the Ministry of the Interior.

Save this picture! Número 354. Image via Wikimedia Commons

This leadership lasted until 1958, but after the appointment of Francisco Prieto Moreno as General Director of Architecture, COAM regained its editorial function. However, it remained to a certain degree under the supervision of the Superior Council of Architects of Spain. In January of 1959, The College of Architects was once again the definite and sole owner of the magazine, which was then renamed Arquitectura, and continues to be so to this day.

The digital archive is organized chronologically through the different stages of the various directors that the publication has had in its 100-year history. Also, the catalog includes a list organized by the authors of the articles as well as by the architects who authored these works. This powerful and useful search engine allows all those interested in its century-long history to take full advantage of the contents of the magazine.

Save this picture! Número 373. Image Cortesía de COAM

The two periods in which COAM was solely responsible for the journal, 1932-1936 and 1959 to the present, are now available, while the 1918-1931 and 1941-1958 (RNA) periods will be the next editions to be made public.

The digitization of the COAM Architecture Journal is in natural progression with our current times. Also, it provides a free platform for anyone interested in expanding and deepening their understanding of Spanish thought and architecture of the twentieth century.

Access to the digital archive is available in the following link.