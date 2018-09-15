University Innovation - Biocenter / KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS

+ 23

Architects KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS

Location Borongajska cesta 83f, Zagreb, Croatia

Lead Architects Davor Katušić d.i.a. MA BiA; Jana Kocbek u.d.i.a

Area 6757.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Miljenko Bernfest

Other Participants Daria Štrelov d.i.a.; Tina Filjak juračić d.i.a.; Mateo Biluš d.i.a; Martina Ivrlač; Robert Franjo; Goran Raspor; Studio GiF d.o.o.; Ipro Inzenjering d.o.o.; Inspekting d.o.o. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The circular form corresponds to the beginning, and leaves open the possibility of forming the main directions and groups of objects within the future new solution for campus. At the same time, communicational circular corridor is continuous communication between laboratories, which has no beginning and no end, nor hierarchy between the individual spaces.

Democratic organization of space with a central amphitheater was conceived as a space of generator of knowledge exchange. Simplicity of low circular shape and rationality of structure correspond to scientific function. The circular shape allows easy organization of functions, rationalization of communication and constant circulation between space which increases the flexibility of the organization.

BioCentar is the first newly constructed content of the university campus in the former barracks ''Borongaj''. Sketches for the Innovation Centre for Bio-Science, the first object of its kind in Croatia, were started in 2008, and projects of BioCentar were completed in 2010. The construction of the facility size 6757 m2 lasted from 2012 to 2015.