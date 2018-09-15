World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. Croatia
  5. KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS
  6. 2015
  University Innovation - Biocenter / KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS

University Innovation - Biocenter / KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS

  02:00 - 15 September, 2018
University Innovation - Biocenter / KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS
© Miljenko Bernfest
© Miljenko Bernfest

© Miljenko Bernfest

  Other Participants

    Daria Štrelov d.i.a.; Tina Filjak juračić d.i.a.; Mateo Biluš d.i.a; Martina Ivrlač; Robert Franjo; Goran Raspor; Studio GiF d.o.o.; Ipro Inzenjering d.o.o.; Inspekting d.o.o.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Miljenko Bernfest
© Miljenko Bernfest

Text description provided by the architects. The circular form corresponds to the beginning, and leaves open the possibility of forming the main directions and groups of objects within the future new solution for campus. At the same time, communicational circular corridor is continuous communication between laboratories, which has no beginning and no end, nor hierarchy between the individual spaces.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Democratic organization of space with a central amphitheater was conceived as a space of generator of knowledge exchange. Simplicity of low circular shape and rationality of structure correspond to scientific function. The circular shape allows easy organization of functions, rationalization of communication and constant circulation between space which increases the flexibility of the organization.

© Miljenko Bernfest
© Miljenko Bernfest
Section
Section
© Miljenko Bernfest
© Miljenko Bernfest

BioCentar is the first newly constructed content of the university campus in the former barracks ''Borongaj''. Sketches for the Innovation Centre for Bio-Science, the first object of its kind in Croatia, were started in 2008, and projects of BioCentar were completed in 2010. The construction of the facility size 6757 m2 lasted from 2012 to 2015.

© Miljenko Bernfest
© Miljenko Bernfest

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS
Office

Cite: "University Innovation - Biocenter / KATUŠIĆ KOCBEK ARCHITECTS" 15 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897331/university-innovation-biocenter-katusic-kocbek-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

