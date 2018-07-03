L.A. Villa / N+P Architecture

+ 24

Architects N+P Architecture

Location Højbjerg, Denmark

Area 340.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Engineering Møller & Jakobsen ApS

Builders Ole Sommer A/S More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. L.A. Villa is located in a established residential neighborhood in Højbjerg near Århus, Denmark, on a very hilly ground.

The villa consists of a sharp geometric figure in the form of a rectangle, in which there are carved areas that create voids as well as immersive terraces.

Concrete slabs occupy the hilly terrain and mark the entrance to the garage of the house.

Stairs around the house allows space for living area in different levels.

The main materials of the house are brick, concrete, cedar wood and copper.