World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. N+P Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. L.A. Villa / N+P Architecture

L.A. Villa / N+P Architecture

  • 02:00 - 3 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
L.A. Villa / N+P Architecture
Save this picture!
L.A. Villa / N+P Architecture, Courtesy of N+P Architecture
Courtesy of N+P Architecture

Courtesy of N+P Architecture Courtesy of N+P Architecture Courtesy of N+P Architecture Courtesy of N+P Architecture + 24

Save this picture!
Courtesy of N+P Architecture
Courtesy of N+P Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. L.A. Villa is located in a established residential neighborhood in Højbjerg near Århus, Denmark, on a very hilly ground.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of N+P Architecture
Courtesy of N+P Architecture

The villa consists of a sharp geometric figure in the form of a rectangle, in which there are carved areas that create voids as well as immersive terraces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of N+P Architecture
Courtesy of N+P Architecture

Concrete slabs occupy the hilly terrain and mark the entrance to the garage of the house.

Stairs around the house allows space for living area in different levels.

The main materials of the house are brick, concrete, cedar wood and copper.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of N+P Architecture
Courtesy of N+P Architecture
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of N+P Architecture
Courtesy of N+P Architecture

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
N+P Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Denmark
Cite: "L.A. Villa / N+P Architecture" 03 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897321/la-villa-n-plus-p-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »