Kempegowda International Airport / HOK

+ 9

Architects HOK

Location Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), KIAL Rd, Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560300, India

General Consultant ARUP

Client Bangalore International Airport Limited

Area 134000.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Sam Fentress

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of Terminal 1 repositions South India’s busiest airport as an important hub for international travelers and cargo.

With a design that creates a pleasant and efficient curbside-to-aircraft passenger experience, the open, welcoming environment is easy to navigate and accommodates the increasing number of passengers using the airport.

The structure creates a grand, dramatic presence that seamlessly blends with the existing terminal. An elegantly curved roof serves as the unifying element for the new and existing facilities, creating a strong physical presence and visual identity for the airport. The roof’s undulating shape forms a canopy that protects passengers and visitors from the elements. Its structural system includes a monolithic plinth with elegant steel branches that pass through a suspended ceiling to meet the structure above.

Along with the building’s large overhang, the use of low-e glazing reduces unwanted heat gain to create an energy-efficient, high-performance structure. Skylights enable natural light to penetrate from above, linking the atmosphere and spacious feeling of the original building with the expansion. At the east and west ends of the terminal, 65-foot-high glass walls flood the space with natural light while creating commanding views to the outside.

Silver metallic and bright white finishes recall the high-tech nature of the city. Interior landscape features and plantings reinforce Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s “Garden City.” New passenger amenities include enhanced seating areas at gate lounges and a variety of new retail and dining opportunities.

The expansion adds international gates designed specifically for newer wide-bodied aircraft such as the Airbus A380, as well as a more efficient baggage delivery system with dedicated island carousels.

The airport has earned GreenCo Platinum certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Green Business Centre and LEED Gold certification from the Indian Green Building Council.