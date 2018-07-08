World
i

i

i

i

i

  Kempegowda International Airport / HOK

Kempegowda International Airport / HOK

  20:00 - 8 July, 2018
Kempegowda International Airport / HOK
© Sam Fentress
© Sam Fentress

  • Architects

    HOK

  • Location

    Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), KIAL Rd, Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560300, India

  • General Consultant

    ARUP

  • Client

    Bangalore International Airport Limited

  • Area

    134000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Sam Fentress
© Sam Fentress
Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of Terminal 1 repositions South India’s busiest airport as an important hub for international travelers and cargo.

With a design that creates a pleasant and efficient curbside-to-aircraft passenger experience, the open, welcoming environment is easy to navigate and accommodates the increasing number of passengers using the airport.

© Sam Fentress
The structure creates a grand, dramatic presence that seamlessly blends with the existing terminal. An elegantly curved roof serves as the unifying element for the new and existing facilities, creating a strong physical presence and visual identity for the airport. The roof’s undulating shape forms a canopy that protects passengers and visitors from the elements. Its structural system includes a monolithic plinth with elegant steel branches that pass through a suspended ceiling to meet the structure above.

Courtesy of HOK
Along with the building’s large overhang, the use of low-e glazing reduces unwanted heat gain to create an energy-efficient, high-performance structure. Skylights enable natural light to penetrate from above, linking the atmosphere and spacious feeling of the original building with the expansion. At the east and west ends of the terminal, 65-foot-high glass walls flood the space with natural light while creating commanding views to the outside.

Silver metallic and bright white finishes recall the high-tech nature of the city. Interior landscape features and plantings reinforce Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s “Garden City.” New passenger amenities include enhanced seating areas at gate lounges and a variety of new retail and dining opportunities.

© Sam Fentress
The expansion adds international gates designed specifically for newer wide-bodied aircraft such as the Airbus A380, as well as a more efficient baggage delivery system with dedicated island carousels.

West Elevation
West Elevation
South Elevation
South Elevation

The airport has earned GreenCo Platinum certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Green Business Centre and LEED Gold certification from the Indian Green Building Council.

© Sam Fentress
About this office
HOK
Office

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Airport India
Cite: "Kempegowda International Airport / HOK" 08 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897315/kempegowda-international-airport-hok/> ISSN 0719-8884

