  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Instagram Celebrates a Unique Style of Architectural Illustration

This Instagram Celebrates a Unique Style of Architectural Illustration

This Instagram Celebrates a Unique Style of Architectural Illustration
Save this picture!
via Zean Macfarlane (@zeanmacfarlane)
via Zean Macfarlane (@zeanmacfarlane)

Instagram and social media are fundamentally changing the way we design in the 21st century. There is an inspirational component to the content we see and cite on the internet, but beyond the pretty pictures lies an opportunity for growth and learning. Zean Macfarlane (@zeanmacfarlane) has found his niche on Instagram somewhere in the middle. The "daily architecture" posts feature process sketches, articulated elevations, and graphic design; but the fun doesn't stop there.

Macfarlane's account also includes a link to tutorial ebooks where you can learn his unique graphic style and begin to apply the effects and techniques into your own drawings. The entire grid of posts acts as a digital artboard, rich with playful forms and careful composition. See for yourself why he has amassed a following of nearly 50k people.

 You can see more of Zean's work after the break. 

About this author
Collin Abdallah
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "This Instagram Celebrates a Unique Style of Architectural Illustration" 03 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897297/this-instagram-celebrates-a-unique-style-of-architectural-illustration/> ISSN 0719-8884

