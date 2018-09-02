World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. France
  5. h2o architectes
  6. 2017
  7. 3 Pavilions Along the Seine River / h2o architectes

3 Pavilions Along the Seine River / h2o architectes

  • 05:00 - 2 September, 2018
3 Pavilions Along the Seine River / h2o architectes
© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard

  • Architects

    h2o architectes

  • Location

    Parc Pierre Lagravère, Rue Paul Bert, 92700 Colombes, France

  • Design Team

    BET L. Choulet Fluides, Cabinet Virtz

  • Commissionner

    Département des Hauts-de-Seine

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Julien Attard
© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilions are located near the western entrance of the Lagravère Park in Colombes.

© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard
Axonometric bathrooms
Axonometric bathrooms
© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard

This longitudinal park follows the Seine river, which becomes the focal point of the route over 2 kilometers. The buildings are cleverly inserted, woven into the orthogonal grid formed by the landscape, engaging in a precise game of inflexion and dialogue with the trees. The three constructions are spread out along the promenade according to their function. The first pavilion, situated closest to the entrance and the future tramway stop welcomes visitors; further along, the shop emerges from the trees onto the riverside path and the lastly, the public toilets stand back, located deeper in the park, behind the trees.

© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard

The three buildings express directionality: their open gables act like windows onto the landscape. Their elongated yet discrete shape, prolonged by terraces or porches, allows for the three volumes to establish visual connections, in a dynamic game of tension. The curvilinear form, reinforced by the folds of the timber and stainless-steel envelope defines a shared external space. The integration of the pavilions in the landscape oscillates between mimesis and reflection of the panorama. 

© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard

Cite: "3 Pavilions Along the Seine River / h2o architectes" 02 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897296/3-pavilions-along-the-seine-river-h2o-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

