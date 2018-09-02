3 Pavilions Along the Seine River / h2o architectes

Architects h2o architectes

Location Parc Pierre Lagravère, Rue Paul Bert, 92700 Colombes, France

Design Team BET L. Choulet Fluides, Cabinet Virtz

Commissionner Département des Hauts-de-Seine

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Julien Attard

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilions are located near the western entrance of the Lagravère Park in Colombes.

This longitudinal park follows the Seine river, which becomes the focal point of the route over 2 kilometers. The buildings are cleverly inserted, woven into the orthogonal grid formed by the landscape, engaging in a precise game of inflexion and dialogue with the trees. The three constructions are spread out along the promenade according to their function. The first pavilion, situated closest to the entrance and the future tramway stop welcomes visitors; further along, the shop emerges from the trees onto the riverside path and the lastly, the public toilets stand back, located deeper in the park, behind the trees.

The three buildings express directionality: their open gables act like windows onto the landscape. Their elongated yet discrete shape, prolonged by terraces or porches, allows for the three volumes to establish visual connections, in a dynamic game of tension. The curvilinear form, reinforced by the folds of the timber and stainless-steel envelope defines a shared external space. The integration of the pavilions in the landscape oscillates between mimesis and reflection of the panorama.