  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Canada
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2016
  7. Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig

Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig

  • 13:00 - 2 July, 2018
Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig
Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Nic Lehoux

  • Architects

    Olson Kundig

  • Location

    Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

  • Team credits

    Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Steve Grim, AIA, LEED® AP BD+C, Project Manager; Michael Picard, LEED® AP and Wonsik Lee, Project Staff

  • Area

    34816.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nic Lehoux

  • Manager

    Michael Picard, LEED® AP and Wonsik Lee, Project Staff

  • Interiors

    GCA Architects

  • Consultants

    Meiklejohn Architects Inc. (associate architect), CTQ (civil engineer), S & A Falcon Engineering (electrical engineer), Rocky Point Engineers (mechanical engineer), Glotman Simpson Consulting Engineers (structural engineer), Paul Sangha Landscape Architecture (landscape architect), Niteo (lighting)

  • Contractor

    PCL Construction
    More Specs
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into a hillside in Kelowna, British Columbia, the design of the newest von Mandl Family Estates winery draws a close parallel between the topography of the land and the gravity-flow winemaking process taking place inside. Conceived of as a simple rectangular form with a central split or “fracture” down the middle, the production side of the building follows the direction of the site, utilizing the downhill slope for its gravity-flow process. The other half containing the visitor area cantilevers out over the vineyards, offering sweeping views of nearby Okanagan Lake and the iconic belltower of Mission Hill Winery, von Mandl’s first winery in the region, also designed by architect Tom Kundig.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Section 02
Section 02
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The functional areas of Martin’s Lane step down the hillside, from the grape-receiving area at the top, through fermentation and the settling room, down to the bottling room on the above ground level, and finally the below-ground barrel storage area. Throughout its 34,800 square feet, the winery’s office, wine lab and visitor spaces are woven into the manufacturing areas, including a tasting room, dining room, and visitor walkways that offer intimate glimpses of the production process. The design’s central “fracture” allows for an expansive line of clerestory windows here, increasing natural daylight intake into the production areas, as well as opening impressive views of the surrounding vineyards and natural landscape. The building’s exterior is cladded with obsidian-painted structural steel, while rusted corrugated steel is used for siding and roof overhangs. Siding panels are tilted downhill to visually underscore the story of the gravity-flow process.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Section 03
Section 03
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Guided tours bring visitors into the facility through a rough formed concrete tunnel and then to a private tasting room accented by a glass and perforated-steel wall that overlooks the barrel storage area. A custom-designed and fabricated spiral steel staircase leads up to a larger tasting room and visitor experience area with perforated steel on the outside and solid steel inside. The form of the staircase was inspired by the stainless steel filtering equipment used in the wine industry, as well as by the Fibonacci sequence that reflects how grapevines propagate. Much like the building itself, interior details tell the story of the meticulous winemaking process that VMF Estates has worked for generations to refine.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
