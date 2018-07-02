Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig

+ 58

Architects Olson Kundig

Location Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

Team credits Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Steve Grim, AIA, LEED® AP BD+C, Project Manager; Michael Picard, LEED® AP and Wonsik Lee, Project Staff

Area 34816.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Nic Lehoux

Interiors GCA Architects

Consultants Meiklejohn Architects Inc. (associate architect), CTQ (civil engineer), S & A Falcon Engineering (electrical engineer), Rocky Point Engineers (mechanical engineer), Glotman Simpson Consulting Engineers (structural engineer), Paul Sangha Landscape Architecture (landscape architect), Niteo (lighting)

Contractor PCL Construction More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into a hillside in Kelowna, British Columbia, the design of the newest von Mandl Family Estates winery draws a close parallel between the topography of the land and the gravity-flow winemaking process taking place inside. Conceived of as a simple rectangular form with a central split or “fracture” down the middle, the production side of the building follows the direction of the site, utilizing the downhill slope for its gravity-flow process. The other half containing the visitor area cantilevers out over the vineyards, offering sweeping views of nearby Okanagan Lake and the iconic belltower of Mission Hill Winery, von Mandl’s first winery in the region, also designed by architect Tom Kundig.

The functional areas of Martin’s Lane step down the hillside, from the grape-receiving area at the top, through fermentation and the settling room, down to the bottling room on the above ground level, and finally the below-ground barrel storage area. Throughout its 34,800 square feet, the winery’s office, wine lab and visitor spaces are woven into the manufacturing areas, including a tasting room, dining room, and visitor walkways that offer intimate glimpses of the production process. The design’s central “fracture” allows for an expansive line of clerestory windows here, increasing natural daylight intake into the production areas, as well as opening impressive views of the surrounding vineyards and natural landscape. The building’s exterior is cladded with obsidian-painted structural steel, while rusted corrugated steel is used for siding and roof overhangs. Siding panels are tilted downhill to visually underscore the story of the gravity-flow process.

Guided tours bring visitors into the facility through a rough formed concrete tunnel and then to a private tasting room accented by a glass and perforated-steel wall that overlooks the barrel storage area. A custom-designed and fabricated spiral steel staircase leads up to a larger tasting room and visitor experience area with perforated steel on the outside and solid steel inside. The form of the staircase was inspired by the stainless steel filtering equipment used in the wine industry, as well as by the Fibonacci sequence that reflects how grapevines propagate. Much like the building itself, interior details tell the story of the meticulous winemaking process that VMF Estates has worked for generations to refine.