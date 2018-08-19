Castellana 77 / Luis Vidal + arquitectos

+ 19

Architects Luis vidal + arquitectos

Location Paseo de la Castellana, 77, Madrid, Spain

Author architects Luis vidal + arquitectos

Design Team Joaquín Maire , Andoni Arrizabalaga, Julio Isidro Lozano, Gentaro Shimada, Jugatx López Amurrio, Marta Cumellas , Alba del Castillo, Carolina Hernandez, Peru Medem, Alejandro Nieto, Carmen Andújar, Carlos González, Francisco San juan, Jose Benito, Jose Luis Moráis, Luis Vidal, Oscar Torrejón

Area 269097.76 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fernando Andrés

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Acciona Construcción

Structural engineering Calter

Facilities Engineering Vectoria

Sustainability Engineering Ineria

Acoustic Engineering Acústica Integral / Decibel More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Cities have silent icons and Castellana 77 is one of them. Located in the financial heart of Madrid, it beats with the rhythm of a city characterized as a driving force of the country.

The regeneration of this emblematic building -LEED Gold certified- puts in value its identity due to its surprising “new skin”. It also reflects the DNA of how luis vidal + arquitects approaches all its projects at all scales: through economic, social and environmental responsibility.

The goa lof the architectural proposal is not only aesthetic but also looks for energy efficiency and sustainability. It incorporates slats that protects from direct sunlight. This is why each slat has a different orientation and each façade has a different image.

A study of both the sunlight and shading of the west, east and south façades at different and critical hours of each day of the year resulted in the final envelope design, with uses low emissivity and solar control glasses. The efficient design of this component allows having significant energy savings and optimum comfort for the users. The interventions of luis vidal + architects have modernized its installations and transformed the 17 floors, making a more flexible ground floor and semi basement, meant to accommodate both offices and commercial premises. The four car park floors, which were serving just as basements, have recovered their initial use along with a floor meant to accommodate the building installations.