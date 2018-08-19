World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Castellana 77 / Luis Vidal + arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 19 August, 2018
© Fernando Andrés
  • Architects

    Luis vidal + arquitectos

  • Location

    Paseo de la Castellana, 77, Madrid, Spain

  • Author architects

    Luis vidal + arquitectos

  • Design Team

    Joaquín Maire , Andoni Arrizabalaga, Julio Isidro Lozano, Gentaro Shimada, Jugatx López Amurrio, Marta Cumellas , Alba del Castillo, Carolina Hernandez, Peru Medem, Alejandro Nieto, Carmen Andújar, Carlos González, Francisco San juan, Jose Benito, Jose Luis Moráis, Luis Vidal, Oscar Torrejón

  • Area

    269097.76 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Andrés

  • Construction

    Acciona Construcción

  • Structural engineering

    Calter

  • Facilities Engineering

    Vectoria

  • Sustainability Engineering

    Ineria

  • Acoustic Engineering

    Acústica Integral / Decibel
    More Specs Less Specs
Castellana 77 / Luis Vidal + arquitectos, © Fernando Andrés
© Fernando Andrés

Text description provided by the architects. Cities have silent icons and Castellana 77 is one of them. Located in the financial heart of Madrid, it beats with the rhythm of a city characterized as a driving force of the country.

Site Diagram
Site Diagram

The regeneration of this emblematic building -LEED Gold certified- puts in value its identity due to its surprising “new skin”. It also reflects the DNA of how luis vidal + arquitects approaches all its projects at all scales: through economic, social and environmental responsibility.

© Fernando Andrés
© Fernando Andrés

The goa lof the architectural proposal is not only aesthetic but also looks for energy efficiency and sustainability. It incorporates slats that protects from direct sunlight. This is why each slat has a different orientation and each façade has a different image.

Section EO - Section NS
Section EO - Section NS

A study of both the sunlight and shading of the west, east and south façades at different and critical hours of each day of the year resulted in the final envelope design, with uses low emissivity and solar control glasses. The efficient design of this component allows having significant energy savings and  optimum comfort for the users. The interventions of luis vidal + architects have modernized its installations and transformed the 17 floors, making a more flexible ground floor and semi basement, meant to accommodate both offices and commercial premises. The four car park floors, which were serving just as basements, have recovered their initial use along with a floor meant to accommodate the building installations.

© Fernando Andrés
© Fernando Andrés

Luis Vidal + arquitectos
