Cranley Residence / Architecture Building Culture

Text description provided by the architects. This project takes its cue from the landscape. It is a single story house that climbs the sloping property in four large steps. Living is at street level and each bedroom is on its own terrace with the master bedroom at the top. To take advantage of the sun and landscape, all rooms have south facing windows with direct access to the courtyard garden.

The living space is framed by large matching glass sliders and windows that face the front and back yards allowing for more than sufficient daylight during the grey winter months, as well as expansive views extending from the back forest and cliffs through the house to the front garden, the street and ultimately the neighbourhood.

Neither orientation, front or back, is over-emphasized at the expense of the other, so that living in this house is as much about enjoying a private landscape as a shared one.