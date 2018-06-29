World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Tutorials for Post Production Editing of Architecture Drawings in Photoshop

Tutorials for Post Production Editing of Architecture Drawings in Photoshop

Tutorials for Post Production Editing of Architecture Drawings in Photoshop
Save this picture!
Screen capture, Post-Digital Interior Design Drawing. Image via Show It Better
Screen capture, Post-Digital Interior Design Drawing. Image via Show It Better

If you are trying to approach the representation of architecture through postproduction in Photoshop, the YouTube channel Show It Better can be very useful. The following tutorials allow you to maximize the effectiveness of photoshop by providing both technical and visual tips.

Here we have selected examples that address axonometric representation, plans, sections, elevations, diagrams, and others.

We hope you enjoy the following tutorials. What other kinds of drawing tips would you like to see? 

Axonometric Drawings

Plans

Sections

Elevations

Diagrams

"Post-Digital" Drawings

See more examples of representation on the Show it Better Instagram account.

About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Tutorials for Post Production Editing of Architecture Drawings in Photoshop" [10 Tutoriales de postproducción en Photoshop para la representación de arquitectura] 29 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897275/tutorials-for-post-production-editing-of-architecture-drawings-in-photoshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »