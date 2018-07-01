World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Contemporary Canadian Wooden Architecture in Photos and Drawings

Contemporary Canadian Wooden Architecture in Photos and Drawings

Contemporary Canadian Wooden Architecture in Photos and Drawings
Contemporary Canadian Wooden Architecture in Photos and Drawings, © Jonathan Friedman
© Jonathan Friedman

© Tom Arban © Adrien Williams © Ema Peter © Fany Ducharme + 44

Today we celebrate Canada Day by paying a special tribute to timber construction and Canada's close ties with wood--as evidenced by its maple tree leaf emblem.

Canadian architects have excelled in timber design and architecture at various scales. These 15 examples of Canadian timber projects and their drawings range from temporary installations to an 8-story high-rise wooden structure building. With sustainability and precision in the details, wood continues, and will always remain, one of our favorite building materials.

Bridge House / LLAMA urban design

© A-Frame studio/ Ben Rahn
© A-Frame studio/ Ben Rahn
Bridge House Plan
Bridge House Plan
Bridge House Section
Bridge House Section

Swallowfield Barn / MOTIV Architects

Courtesy of Ema Peter
Courtesy of Ema Peter
Swallowfield Barn Plans
Swallowfield Barn Plans
Swallowfield Barn Section
Swallowfield Barn Section

Rope Pavilion / Kevin Erickson

Courtesy of Kevin Erickson
Courtesy of Kevin Erickson
Rope Pavilion Drawings
Rope Pavilion Drawings

Gulf Islands Residence / RUFproject

© Ivan Hunter
© Ivan Hunter
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

Grotto Sauna / Partisans

© Jonathan Friedman
© Jonathan Friedman
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum / Teeple Architects

© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

Wood Innovation Design Centre / Michael Green Architecture

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Plans
Plans
Detail
Detail

Shooting Range in Ontario / Magma Architecture

© Christie Mills
© Christie Mills
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

The "Blanche" Chalet / ACDF Architecture

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

Elevate / DBR | Design Build Research

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture

© Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

The Bear Stand / Bohlin Grauman Miller + Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Plan
Plan

The Sisters House / Anik Péloquin architecte

© Louis Prud‘homme
© Louis Prud‘homme
Plans
Plans

Mount-Royal Kiosks / Atelier Urban Face

© Fany Ducharme
© Fany Ducharme
Plan
Plan
Section
Section

Pause / DBR | Design Build Research

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Plan
Plan
Module Axonometric
Module Axonometric

 

Fernanda Castro
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Contemporary Canadian Wooden Architecture in Photos and Drawings" 01 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897274/contemporary-canadian-wooden-architecture-in-photos-and-drawings/> ISSN 0719-8884

