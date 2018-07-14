World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. China
  5. ZOE Architecture
  6. 2014
  7. Beijing Hongkun Valley / ZOE Architecture

Beijing Hongkun Valley / ZOE Architecture

  • 18:00 - 14 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Beijing Hongkun Valley / ZOE Architecture
Save this picture!
Beijing Hongkun Valley / ZOE Architecture, Architecture and Garden Front. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Architecture and Garden Front. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

Architecture and Landscape. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang Roof Top Space. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang Fiance Facade. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang Courtyard. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang + 41

  • Architects

    ZOE Architecture

  • Location

    Xi-hong-men Town, Daxing District, Beijing, China

  • Lead Architects

    Huiming Zhang

  • Design Team

    Huiming Zhang, Rong Lin, Ning Han, Xiaoyan Jia, Ming Gong, Fei Liu, Yanyan Liu, Di Zhang

  • Area

    145158.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

  • Contractor

    China Construction First Building (Group) Corporation Limited

  • Structural Engineer

    EDRI GROUP

  • MEP Consultant

    EDRI GROUP

  • Lighting Consultant

    H.G Lighting

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Xue Liu
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Green Landscape Plaza. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Green Landscape Plaza. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Hongkun Financial Valley Project is located in Xihongmen, Daxing District, Beijing. The overall plan is designed with "the office oxygen bar" as concept to create a pleasant garden-style office environment with an area of 80,592 square meters and a construction area of 145,158 square meters.

Save this picture!
Roof Top Space. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Roof Top Space. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The Beijing Hongkun financial valley project has made different attempts and innovations in functional, spatial and five-sensory experience design, taking the construction itself as the most economical space energy saving device.

Save this picture!
Coutryard. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Coutryard. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Architecture Volume. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Architecture Volume. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

To create a comfortable office environment through the rational use of energy saving technologies such as respiratory curtain walls, midcourt air flow guidance, electric baiye sunshade, geothermal pump and soil greening, which achieving a perfect combination of intelligent green building system with architectural design.

Save this picture!
Landscape Corridor. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Landscape Corridor. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The construction area of the demonstration building is 11895m2, with 3 floors above ground and 1 underground floor. The office is a large-scale box, located on the second and third floors of the building.

Save this picture!
East Perspective. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
East Perspective. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Save this picture!
Energy Analysis. Image Courtesy of ZOE ARCHITECTURE
Energy Analysis. Image Courtesy of ZOE ARCHITECTURE
Save this picture!
Interior Lift. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Interior Lift. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The first-floor space holds the office function in an orderly combination of eight functionally different small boxes, and the functions are organically combined through the atrium. Relying on the terrain, the building is connected to the surrounding environment through green slopes, making the building appear to be located above the park and become a green and energy-saving seed in the park.

Save this picture!
Architecture and Landscape. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Architecture and Landscape. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

The grey space is combined with the atrium space, the terrace is combined with the roof garden, and the space is smart and exquisite. The white wall is lined with swaying trees and shines on sunny days. Respiratory curtains reflect the ever-changing light and shadow, showing different attractive colors in different days and times; the demonstration building consists of a number of independent functional unit boxes, each with its own personality.

Save this picture!
Night View. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang
Night View. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZOE Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Planning Master Plan Offices Office buildings Sustainability & Green Design China
Cite: "Beijing Hongkun Valley / ZOE Architecture" 14 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897263/beijing-hongkun-valley-zoe-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Architecture and Garden Front. Image © Chaoying Yang, Huiming Zhang

北京鸿坤金融谷 / ZOE建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »