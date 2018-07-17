Online Revit Courses for Beginners and Experts

As one of the most-used BIM software products around the world, there are a large number of tutorials and online courses that help us to get started in using Revit, or to become an advanced user and take advantage of its many tools. Do you just want to become familiar with its interface so that you can start using it in your projects? Do you need to learn how to link it with AutoCAD or 3ds Max? Don't know how to render or present the results of your models? These courses promise to teach you how.
Mass Building using Autodesk Revit
An introductory course to Revit in which you will learn about the interface by designing a basic building. Aimed at beginner and professionals architects who want to start using Revit in their projects. Free
Full Project Using Revit Structure - Basic Modeling
A course focused on the design of a structure with columns, beams, foundations, floors, and slabs. Aimed at beginner and intermediate users, who seek to begin using Revit and to deepen in their tools. Free
Learning Autodesk Revit Architecture 2016
Focused entirely on beginners, this course doesn't require previous experience. The course delves into the software interface and then teaches how to model, place and adjust some basic architectural elements. Paid Course
Learning Autodesk Revit MEP 2016
Beginners can learn here about the basic design of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. It doesn't require previous experience. Paid Course
Revit 2018 Architectural Course For Beginner With Project
This course for students and beginners teaches the basics of how to use the software then moves on to modeling a 2-story house model. Paid Course
Advanced Revit Architecture 2016 Training
Focused on architects who are already familiar with the software, this course starts from the most basic tools to teach you how to define family categories and parameters, work with complex architectural elements, rendering, and how to present your work, among other details. Paid Course
Revit Structure 2018 from Zero to Hero
This course allows you to develop complete structural projects, using foundations, columns, beams, floors, and defining loads and their combinations, as well as learning how to export them and present them as plans. Paid Course
Revit Tips & Tricks
For this course, you must have previous basic knowledge about Revit, as you will learn new tricks to increase efficiency and develop new skills. Paid Course
Revit for Interior Architecture
Intended for intermediate users, this course is specifically focused on interior design. Revit families will be modeled, in addition to creating furniture and assigning materials and finishes to the spaces. Paid Course
3ds Max: Revit Integration
This course deals with the integration between Revit and 3ds Max, addressing the complete and detailed process of exporting and rendering a modeled building. Aimed at users who have already used both software. Paid Course
Revit: Advanced Techniques for Importing CAD Drawings
Among other related details, in this course you will learn about importing or linking AutoCAD drawings into Revit, including working with layers and levels. Paid Course
Revit for Visualization
Here you will learn mainly about the representation of a Revit model, including materials, colors, patterns, 3d views, and other presentation tools. Paid Course
Revit: Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting
Using Revit 2017 and open to all types of users, this course provides tips and tricks to improve your work with the software and to solve typical problems. Paid Course
Revit 2019: Essential Training for Architecture (Imperial)
Without requiring previous experience, this course provides tools to learn how to use Revit 2019, from the interface to the modeling, as well as to learn to present the information and to integrate it with others software such as PDF and AutoCAD. Paid Course
Over 60 Revit Tips in 60 minutes
A quick class that presents a series of tips to increase productivity and efficiency when using Revit, focused on the modeling and documentation of a project. Free
Creating Intelligent Details in Revit
This class is aimed at all types of users and is specifically focused on helping you to create intelligent details, thus facilitating the relationship with the spec writer. Free
Revit for Modular Design, Prefabrication and Repetitive Layouts
This advanced class focuses on interdisciplinary work with prefabricated elements, and the administration and monitoring of data in large-scale projects, such as hospitals, schools, and hotels. Free
30 Revit Productivity Enhancements You've Missed!
Considering the large number of Revit updates that are released each year, this class presents some of the work tools that you may have missed. Free