2018 Young Architects Program Exhibition Opens at MoMA PS1 in New York

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has opened its exhibition of the Young Architects Program 2018 at its MoMA PS1 location in Long Island City, New York. Now in its 19th edition, the Young Architects Program offers emerging talent in the architectural world the opportunity to “design and present innovative projects, challenging each year’s winners to develop creative designs for a temporary, outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water.”

The winning project this year was “Hide & Seek” by Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers of Dream The Combine, working on collaboration with Clayton Binkey of ARUP.

The Young Architects Program exhibition will showcase the winning project alongside this year’s other finalists, namely “Shelf Life” by LeCavalier R+D (Jesse LeVavalier), “Out of the Picture” by FreelandBuck (David Freeland and Brennan Buck), “Loudlines” by BairBalliet (Kelly Bair and Kristy Balliet), and “The Beastie” by OFICINAA (Silvia Benedito and Alexander Hausler).

The winning scheme, “Hide & Seek” features a landscape of kinetic, responsive elements that connect the courtyards of the MoMA PS1 site to its surrounding streets, inspired by “the jostle of relationships found in the contemporary city.”

Each of the installation’s horizontal structures house two inward-facing, gimbaled mirrors that move in the wind or with human touch, warping views and creating unexpected relationships between spatial elements. In addition, clouds of mist and light occupy the steel structures’ upper levels, creating atmospheric conditions that respond to the activity of MoMA PS1’s Warm Up events below. Other occupiable elements include a runway and an oversized hammock.

The Young Architects Program 2018 exhibition opens today at MoMA PS1, running through September 3rd, and sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

News via: MoMA