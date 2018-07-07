World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. h2o architectes Reveals Designs of Three Pavilions Along Seine River

h2o architectes Reveals Designs of Three Pavilions Along Seine River

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
h2o architectes Reveals Designs of Three Pavilions Along Seine River
Save this picture!
h2o architectes Reveals Designs of Three Pavilions Along Seine River, © Julien Attard
© Julien Attard

Paris-based h2o architectes revealed their designs for three pavilions to be constructed along the Seine River, near the western entrance of the Lagravère Park in Colombes.

The pavilions are woven into the existing landscape, creating a dialogue between the architecture and surrounding nature. The three small structures were designed according to function and are spread out along the promenade.

© Julien Attard Courtesy of h2o architectes © Stéphane Chalmeau Courtesy of h2o architectes + 18

Save this picture!
© Julien Attard
© Julien Attard

The first pavilion, located near the entrance, welcomes visitors to the trail. The second pavilion is a shop and the third houses public restrooms.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of h2o architectes
Courtesy of h2o architectes
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

According to the architects, "the three buildings express directionality: their open gables act like windows onto the landscape. Their elongated yet discrete shape, prolonged by terraces or porches, allows for the three volumes to establish visual connections" to the surrounding park area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of h2o architectes
Courtesy of h2o architectes

News via: h2o architectes

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Kaley Overstreet
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "h2o architectes Reveals Designs of Three Pavilions Along Seine River" 07 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897251/h2o-architectes-reveals-designs-of-three-pavilions-along-seine-river/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »