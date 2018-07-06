World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler
  6. 2017
  7. Kobiler House / Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler

Kobiler House / Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler

  • 00:00 - 6 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kobiler House / Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler
Save this picture!
Kobiler House / Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler, © Hagar Doppelt
© Hagar Doppelt

© Hagar Doppelt © Hagar Doppelt © Hagar Doppelt © Hagar Doppelt + 30

Save this picture!
© Hagar Doppelt
© Hagar Doppelt

Text description provided by the architects. The architect designed her own family house in a small village, located between wheat and chickpea fields. The geometry and the contours of the house continue the long, extending lines of the agricultural area, open to the view and the landscape, that is interacting with the indoors, facades and the movement through the house.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hagar Doppelt
© Hagar Doppelt

Raised above ground level over a concrete slab, due to the site limitation, the volumes are divided into 3 parts that are connected with transparent glass joints that allow one to walk and look through from the street directly to the fields beyond the house. The main central volume was created as a place for family togetherness, the heart of the home, and includes the living room and the integrated eating-cooking area.

Save this picture!
© Hagar Doppelt
© Hagar Doppelt

The two other volumes provide privacy between the parents and children. The volumes are plastered with mineral plaster and partially covered with wood planks. In the future, the separated volumes will allow to make changes and modify the structure relatively easily for the convenience of the older tenants.

Save this picture!
© Hagar Doppelt
© Hagar Doppelt
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Hagar Doppelt
© Hagar Doppelt

On the front and back of the house, resting on a concrete slab there are balconies to allow direct access from the interiors to the outdoors and vice versa. The main front balcony is enclosed, separating the house from the street, and allow a relaxing, more private, graduated access into the house. The back balcony is opened up completely to the fields and landscape. From the front to the back, a wood shading pergola was built through the main volume of the house.

Save this picture!
© Hagar Doppelt
© Hagar Doppelt

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "Kobiler House / Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler" 06 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897233/kobiler-house-architextit-einat-erez-kobiler/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »